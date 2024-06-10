Ariana Grande's Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez Kisses Girlfriend Maika Monroe in Instagram Debut: Photos
Dalton Gomez said "thank u, next" to his ex-wife, Ariana Grande, as he's happily moved on with his girlfriend, Maika Monroe.
On Sunday, June 9, the real estate broker went Instagram official with the It Follows actress eight months after he was first linked to Monroe in October 2023 and nearly one year after his separation from Grande was confirmed to the public.
In one of the photos uploaded to Monroe's Instagram account, Gomez, 28, could be seen leaning in to kiss his girlfriend as she stood on her tippy toes to lock lips with her man.
In another snap, the couple sweetly cuddled together while relaxing on a boat in sweatshirts and shorts.
Monroe, 31, simply captioned the Instagram carousel of images with a shooting star emoji and limited her comments section in an effort to seemingly filter out any negative remarks from online trolls.
The Watcher star's post comes two months after Grande shared a photo of her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, via Instagram for the very first time since her split from Gomez made headlines.
Back in April, the "7 Rings" hitmaker subtly included Slater in an upload highlighting her attendance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nev.
Grande's relationship with Slater initially caused quite the scandal, as the "We Can't Be Friends" singer was blamed for breaking up the Broadway star's marriage to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay.
- Officially Over: Ariana Grande to Pay Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez $1.25 Million With No Future Alimony as They Finalize Divorce
- 'Narrative' About Ariana Grande Destroying Boyfriend Ethan Slater's Failed Marriage Is 'Wrong,' Claims Their 'Wicked' Costar Bowen Yang
- 'You Will Pay': Ariana Grande Fans Go Wild as New Album 'Eternal Sunshine' Hints at Dalton Gomez Allegedly Cheating Throughout Their Marriage
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The timeline of Grande's romance with Slater and separation from Gomez appeared a bit messy, considering the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical star filed for divorce from Jay just days after reports surfaced revealing he and the two-time Grammy winner were an item.
Hate from social media users only increased after people learned Jay and Slater had welcomed their first child together in 2022.
While Gomez and Grande's split wasn't confirmed until July 2023, sources at the time claimed the former flames had been broken up since January of that same year.
Despite receiving an abundance of criticism, both Grande and her ex-husband's new relationships are going strong.
Before going Instagram official, Gomez and The Guest star were spotted spending time together to celebrate Valentine's Day during a romantic getaway to Los Cabos, Mexico, while Grande and Slater were just seen enjoying a date night at the Stanley Cup Final in Florida on Saturday, June 8.
Though Grande and Slater have been openly supportive of one another, the pop star's boyfriend opted to stay home when the Nickelodeon alum attended and performed at the Met Gala back in May.