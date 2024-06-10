OK Magazine
Ariana Grande's Ex-Husband Dalton Gomez Kisses Girlfriend Maika Monroe in Instagram Debut: Photos

ariana grande dalton gomez maika monroe instagram official photos
Source: @maikamonroe/Instagram
By:

Jun. 10 2024, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

Dalton Gomez said "thank u, next" to his ex-wife, Ariana Grande, as he's happily moved on with his girlfriend, Maika Monroe.

On Sunday, June 9, the real estate broker went Instagram official with the It Follows actress eight months after he was first linked to Monroe in October 2023 and nearly one year after his separation from Grande was confirmed to the public.

ariana grande dalton gomez maika monroe instagram official photos
Source: @maikamonroe/Instagram

Maika Monroe went Instagram official with Dalton Gomez on Sunday, June 9.

In one of the photos uploaded to Monroe's Instagram account, Gomez, 28, could be seen leaning in to kiss his girlfriend as she stood on her tippy toes to lock lips with her man.

In another snap, the couple sweetly cuddled together while relaxing on a boat in sweatshirts and shorts.

ariana grande dalton gomez maika monroe instagram official photos
Source: @maikamonroe/Instagram

Dalton Gomez was first linked romantically to Maika Monroe in October 2023.

Monroe, 31, simply captioned the Instagram carousel of images with a shooting star emoji and limited her comments section in an effort to seemingly filter out any negative remarks from online trolls.

The Watcher star's post comes two months after Grande shared a photo of her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, via Instagram for the very first time since her split from Gomez made headlines.

ariana grande dalton gomez maika monroe instagram official photos
Source: @arianagrande/Instagram

Ariana Grande's split from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez, was confirmed in July 2023.

Back in April, the "7 Rings" hitmaker subtly included Slater in an upload highlighting her attendance at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nev.

Grande's relationship with Slater initially caused quite the scandal, as the "We Can't Be Friends" singer was blamed for breaking up the Broadway star's marriage to his high school sweetheart, Lilly Jay.

The timeline of Grande's romance with Slater and separation from Gomez appeared a bit messy, considering the SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical star filed for divorce from Jay just days after reports surfaced revealing he and the two-time Grammy winner were an item.

Hate from social media users only increased after people learned Jay and Slater had welcomed their first child together in 2022.

ariana grande dalton gomez maika monroe instagram official photos
Source: MEGA

Ariana Grande is dating Ethan Slater.

While Gomez and Grande's split wasn't confirmed until July 2023, sources at the time claimed the former flames had been broken up since January of that same year.

Despite receiving an abundance of criticism, both Grande and her ex-husband's new relationships are going strong.

Source: OK!

Before going Instagram official, Gomez and The Guest star were spotted spending time together to celebrate Valentine's Day during a romantic getaway to Los Cabos, Mexico, while Grande and Slater were just seen enjoying a date night at the Stanley Cup Final in Florida on Saturday, June 8.

Though Grande and Slater have been openly supportive of one another, the pop star's boyfriend opted to stay home when the Nickelodeon alum attended and performed at the Met Gala back in May.

