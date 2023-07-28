Dalton Gomez Has Been 'Trying to Remain in Contact' With Ariana Grande Despite Her Moving on With Ethan Slater

"Although Dalton knows Ariana has moved on with Ethan, he still hasn't given up hope that they can make things work," the insider divulged. "On one hand, Dalton wants to give Ariana her space, but on the other, he's been trying to remain in contact with her."

"What they had was the real deal and he's still coming to terms with the fact that they've split," the source added. "His friends have been trying to set him up with people and although he’s been dating, he's still holding out that him and Ariana will get back together."