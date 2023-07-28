Dalton Gomez Has Been 'Trying to Remain in Contact' With Ariana Grande Despite Her Moving on With Ethan Slater
Dalton Gomez is apparently still hooked on Ariana Grande!
A source recently spilled to a news outlet that the 27-year-old wishes to resolve things with his estranged wife — despite the fact she has sparked a new romance with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.
"Although Dalton knows Ariana has moved on with Ethan, he still hasn't given up hope that they can make things work," the insider divulged. "On one hand, Dalton wants to give Ariana her space, but on the other, he's been trying to remain in contact with her."
"What they had was the real deal and he's still coming to terms with the fact that they've split," the source added. "His friends have been trying to set him up with people and although he’s been dating, he's still holding out that him and Ariana will get back together."
Gomez and Grande, 30, originally tied the knot in May 2021 and have been separated since January. The pair allegedly had issues "that they couldn't resolve," and the "thank u, next" singer's "distance did not help," as she's been filming Wicked in London since December.
As OK! previously reported, the pop star's new relationship with Slater, 31, also has its fair share of complications.
On Thursday, July 27, Slater's estranged wife put the "Positions" vocalist on blast, claiming he left her and their newborn for the actress.
"[Ariana's] the story really. Not a girl's girl," Slater's soon-to-be ex-wife, Lilly Jay, said.
"My family is just collateral damage," Jay noted, adding she is trying to be "a good mom" amid the messy drama.
"The story is her and Dalton," she concluded, calling out Grande on her previous relationship.
After sharing her take, an insider claimed Jay has been "calling every news outlet to get this story out" while privately telling Slater "she only cares about protecting their child."
"She's rightfully upset because her marriage fell apart, but Ariana and Ethan didn't do anything wrong," the insider continued, alleging that Slater and Jay were separated for two months before he got with Grande.
"Ethan is trying to take the high road and hopes he can resolve this situation for the sake of their child," they finished.
Us Weekly reported on the source's comments.