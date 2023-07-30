Ariana's Grande's Pals Thought Dalton Gomez Was 'Using Her for Fame' Prior to Split
Ariana Grande's inner circle didn't seem to be a fan of her estranged husband, Dalton Gomez, prior their recent split.
“They thought he was using her for fame," a source dished.
The former flames, who got married in May 2021, had been fighting, especially after she landed the lead role in Wicked, playing Glinda.
“She’s been a fan of the musical for years, and this was her dream project, so she really threw herself into the part. She was working long hours and trying not to speak when she was off set in hopes of preserving her voice,” an insider said of the experience, which the singer called “life-changing.”
As a result, her marriage “took a back seat,” the source dished. “They got together during the pandemic, so Dalton wasn’t used to dealing with her in full work mode. He was understanding at first, but his patience eventually wore out.”
When Gomez spoke up about the star's grueling hours, “they had an epic fight that lasted all night. There were a lot of tears, and Ariana walked out.”
Though Gomez was willing to give things another shot, the TV star "decided not to prolong the inevitable,” said the source about their relationship no longer working out.
"She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton," another source said. "He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It's definitely been an issue for them. Dalton's career is demanding and he can't leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage."
As OK! previously reported, Grande made headlines for not wearing her wedding ring to the Wimbledon match on July 16. Shortly after, it was confirmed the two were going their separate ways.
Now, Grande has seemingly moved on with her Wicked costar Ethan Slater — and he filed for divorce from his wife, Lilly Jay, on Wednesday, July 26, in New York City, TMZ reported.
The actor married Jay in November 2018, and they share a son, whom they welcomed in August 2022.
“Ariana and Dalton [Gomez] separated in January. She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife," a source told People.
