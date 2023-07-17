OK Magazine
Thank U, Next! Every Sign Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Were Headed for a Split

Source: mega;@arianagrande/instagram
By:

Jul. 17 2023, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are no longer on "Honeymoon Avenue."

The pop star and the real estate broker, who tied the knot in May 2021, are believed to have quietly called it quits on their relationship back in January. Although the exes haven't publicly confirmed their split, there have been signs over the past year that their marriage has been on the rocks.

ariana dalton ig
Source: @arianagrande/instagram

Rumors swirled that Grande and Gomez's marriage was in trouble earlier this year after concerned fans noticed the singer appeared to drop a significant amount of weight.

"She looks malnourished," one person penned on social media in April, and a second person added, "As an honest fan i’m so concerned about her."

That same month, she was spotted at Jeff Goldblum’s jazz concert in London sans her wedding ring.

ariana
Source: mega

Several months later, the gossip was reignited when an insider spilled the "7 Rings" singer's role as Glinda in the film adaptation of Wicked has "taken over her life," leaving little time for the musician and her hubby to nurture their own relationship.

While Gomez works as a luxury real estate agent in the Los Angeles area for a wide array of A-List celebrity clients, Grande has been filming in Australia and England for nearly a year, with months left to go before she can return home full time.

"Dalton is used to her career being a priority, [but] his patience has worn thin," a source spilled at the time. "He just wants his partner back."

ariana dalton ig
Source: @arianagrande/instagram

On Sunday, July 16, the 30-year-old was seen at the Wimbledon men's singles final without her wedding ring yet again. Fans rushed to social media to speculate on what that meant for the couple's allegedly strained romance.

One user wrote, "I’m sorry I’m really not [trying to] start anything I just [want to] know if anyone else noticed the ring finger has no ring??” while another fan added, "anyone else noticed #ArianaGrande hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring?????????"

Sources dished Grande and Gomez allegedly attempted to pick up the pieces and give their marriage another go two months ago to no avail.

Despite still being friends and speaking to each other regularly, the duo is reportedly no longer attempting to reconcile and are "headed for divorce."

