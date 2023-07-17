OK Magazine
Ariana Grande Ditches Wedding Ring at Wimbledon as Rumors of Marital Woes Worsen

Source: @mimicuttrell/Instagram; MEGA
By:

Jul. 17 2023, Published 9:44 a.m. ET

Hopefully Ariana Grande isn't saying "Thank U, Next" to her husband, Dalton Gomez, as she was spotted once again without her wedding ring.

The pop star was seen sipping on cocktails at the Wimbledon men's singles final on Sunday, July 16, with no wedding band in sight, as seen in photos obtained by OK!.

Source: MEGA

Grande looked stunning in a knit gray short-sleeved shirt and a slightly lighter gray maxi skirt while sitting between Andrew Garfield and her Wicked costar Jonathan Bailey for the prestigious sporting event.

The "Save Your Tears" singer wore her bleach-blonde locks in loose curls and completed her ensemble with a white Wimbledon cap.

Source: MEGA

She appeared to be in good spirits, cozying up next to Bailey and sharing laughs with him throughout the final. The costars seemed extremely close, as Grande could even be seen touching the Bridgerton actor's face and whispering something into his ear.

MORE ON:
Ariana Grande

Fans of Grande quickly noticed the lack of a sparkly diamond rock on her ring finger and took to Twitter to express their concerns.

"I’m sorry I’m really not [trying to] start anything I just [want to] know if anyone else noticed the ring finger has no ring??” one user pointed out, as another added, "anyone else noticed #ArianaGrande hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring?????????"

Source: @mimicuttrell/Instagram

While Bailey shouldn't pose a threat to Gomez's marriage — as he's one of the most influential queers in Hollywood, per Variety — Grande's marriage has been faced with pressures from other outside factors, such as the Nickelodeon alum's overwhelmingly busy career.

This isn't the first time Grande opted for a public appearance sans her wedding ring. The 30-year-old went ringless to Jeff Goldblum’s concert in London back in April — marking the first time she sparked concerns that her relationship was on the rocks.

Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Grande's role of Glinda in the highly-anticipated film adaptation of Wicked has "taken over her life," leaving her no time to be a wife to Gomez.

"Ariana has been in Australia and England for almost a year, and she still has months left to go. Her marriage has definitely taken a back seat, and it's been a huge strain," a source spilled last month, though the movie recently paused filming due to the ongoing writers' strike that began in May.

"While Dalton is used to her career being a priority, his patience has worn thin," the insider noted. "He just wants his partner back."

