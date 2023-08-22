Mystery Surrounds Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato’s Shock Split With Controversial Manager
Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have joined the growing list of celebrities to ditch Scooter Braun as their manager.
Grande has been with Braun and his company SB Projects since the start of her singing career in 2013, while Lovato signed with the controversial star in 2019.
It was revealed within hours of each other that both high-profile singers officially severed ties with Braun as sources confirmed the shocking splits to a news publication on Monday, August 21.
While Grande's reason for parting ways remains a mystery, an insider close to the situation explained it was "time for Lovato to go in a new direction, even though she was thankful for her time with SB Projects."
Grande and Lovato's split from Braun comes after the music executive landed himself in the headlines for a years-long feud over the master recordings of Taylor Swift's first six albums — all of which she is in the process of re-recording and re-releasing as "Taylor's Version."
The award-winning artists' departure from SB Projects also occurred after reps for both Braun and his longtime client Justin Bieber debunked rumors that the pair was parting ways and hadn't "spoken in months."
Braun has been ridiculed by a whopping amount of social media users — mostly in support of Swift and her beloved music.
After news broke that the "Thank U, Next" singer and the "La La Land" vocalist had left Braun's management, fans flooded the Twitter post of Puck News' Matthew Belloni, who was first to report on the matter via the social media app.
"Starting to see a pattern here.... lol," one person wrote, as another quipped, "how soon until he only manages himself?" and a third exclaimed: "WE STAN ARIANA."
Some social media users were eager to find out the reason behind both singers shockingly cutting ties with Braun, as the incentive behind doing so remains puzzling to the public.
"What did scooter do for Ariana to finally have some decency and drop him?" one person asked, as another added, "is there a massive exposé incoming? Why are his clients quitting in masses?" and an additional user pointed out, "Something fishy is definitely going on. For all of his clients to be jumping ship like this."
Billboard spoke to sources about Grande and Lovato leaving Braun's management.