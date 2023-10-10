Ariana Grande Divorce Documents Revealed: Ex Dalton Gomez Agrees to Never Publicly Speak About the Singer or Their Marriage
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's divorce papers have been signed, sealed and leaked to the public.
According to a new report, the singer and the real estate guru's divorce includes a stipulation that states both of them will refrain from talking about the other.
"Without the prior written consent of the other party, neither party shall disclose, intentionally publish, cause to be published or provide information or documentation to any other individual or entity relating to the publication or dissemination of any document, diary, memoir, letter, story, photograph, interview, article, essay, description or depiction of any kind whatsoever, whether fictionalized or not" about their relationship, read the paperwork, which was obtained by RadarOnline.com.
The clause added that neither will "release, disclosure or publication of any photograph (and related negatives), tape, film or like embodiments in all forms whether now or hereafter created or other record or recording of any aspect of any activity in or about any home, office or other property owned."
Since the pair had a prenup, Gomez, 28, will not receive spousal support, though the Nickelodeon alum was ordered to pay him a total of $1.25 million. They'll also split the money from the sale of their shared home, and the "7 Rings" crooner, 30, will keep all of her personal belongings.
As OK! reported, the exes separated in January 2023 after less than two years of marriage, though the news wasn't made public until this summer. In September, they simultaneously filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.
At the same time, Grande came under fire, as she had already sparked up a new romance with Wicked costar Ethan Slater. Rumors ran rampant that the Broadway star, 31, and Grande hooked up while they were still with their spouses, though insiders insisted that's not true.
However, Slater's estranged wife, Lilly Jay — the mother of his only child — admitted she felt betrayed by the situation.
“[Ariana’s] the story really. Not a girl’s girl,” she stated to a news outlet. “My family is just collateral damage.”
Despite the drama, Slater and Grande have continued to date, with a source claiming they're living together in NYC.
"They’re really happy and really good for each other,” an insider shared. "All of her friends love him.”
Another source said their romance is "much different than what has been portrayed in public. They are just trying to navigate their new relationship in private."
Gomez has also moved on and was spotted kissing actress Maika Monore, 30, during a date in Los Angeles.
"Dalton Gomez and Maika Monroe at Jumbos last night PACKING on the PDA. They were very friendly and both introduced themselves," an eyewitness told DeuxMoi. "They would look around to see if anyone was looking and then continue to make out in front of everyone."