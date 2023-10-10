Ariana Grande Divorce Documents Revealed: Ex Dalton Gomez Agrees to Never Publicly Speak About the Singer or Their Marriage

The clause added that neither will "release, disclosure or publication of any photograph (and related negatives), tape, film or like embodiments in all forms whether now or hereafter created or other record or recording of any aspect of any activity in or about any home, office or other property owned."

Since the pair had a prenup, Gomez, 28, will not receive spousal support, though the Nickelodeon alum was ordered to pay him a total of $1.25 million. They'll also split the money from the sale of their shared home, and the "7 Rings" crooner, 30, will keep all of her personal belongings.