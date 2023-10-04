Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater 'Really Happy' as New Couple Moves in Together in NYC

Also in July, a source shared what caused the “Thank U, Next” vocalist and her hubby to grow apart. According to the insider, the chart-topper’s dedication to her role in Wicked caused a rift between her and Dalton Gomez.

"They got together during the pandemic, so Dalton wasn't used to dealing with her in full work mode," they said of the pair, who married in May 2021. "He was understanding at first, but his patience eventually wore out."

"She's been a fan of the musical for years, and this was her dream project, so she really threw herself into the part. She was working long hours and trying not to speak when she was off set in hopes of preserving her voice," the source alleged.