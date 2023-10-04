Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater 'Really Happy' as New Couple Moves in Together in NYC
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater finally seem to be settling into their romance.
“Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife [Lilly Jay] that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York,” a source recently revealed.
“They’re really happy and really good for each other,” they added of the duo, who have been fielding rumors they cheated on their spouses with each other. “All of her friends love him.”
As OK! previously reported, the controversial pair met on the set of Wicked while still married to their significant others.
Then, in July, an insider spilled that the singers were dating. A few days later, Slater filed for divorce from his wife, whom he had just welcomed a baby with in January, meanwhile, Grande didn’t file until September 18.
Despite their legal troubles, the couple’s romance seemingly survived all the hate they received online for alleged infidelity. The costars have since kept their relationship very private in order to escape the criticism.
"While this entire situation has been blown out of proportion, it’s much different than what has been portrayed in public," an insider divulged. "They are just trying to navigate their new relationship in private."
Another source insisted that although many people have "tried to question the timeline" of their budding love, there was no wrongdoing on either side.
"The truth is, Ariana and Ethan didn’t begin seeing each other until after both parties were separated, respectfully," they insisted.
A third insider claimed, "They are doing their best to balance the fact that they are in the public eye with the desire to be respectful to all parties involved."
Also in July, a source shared what caused the “Thank U, Next” vocalist and her hubby to grow apart. According to the insider, the chart-topper’s dedication to her role in Wicked caused a rift between her and Dalton Gomez.
"They got together during the pandemic, so Dalton wasn't used to dealing with her in full work mode," they said of the pair, who married in May 2021. "He was understanding at first, but his patience eventually wore out."
"She's been a fan of the musical for years, and this was her dream project, so she really threw herself into the part. She was working long hours and trying not to speak when she was off set in hopes of preserving her voice," the source alleged.
One day, their relationship issues came to a head and the duo "had an epic fight that lasted all night," the insider claimed of Grande and Gomez. "There were a lot of tears, and Ariana walked out."
While the real estate broker didn’t want to call it quits, Grande supposedly "decided not to prolong the inevitable."
"They thought he was using her for fame," the source added of the pop star’s friends and family.
