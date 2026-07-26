Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez's Relationship Timeline: From Their First Romance to Their Reunion

Article continues below advertisement

Are Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez back together? The "thank u, next" songstress began dating her backup dancer after her 2015 split from Big Sean. Although Grande and Alvarez ended their relationship after about a year, they reportedly found their way back to each other a decade later. Here's everything to know so far about Grande and Alvarez's relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

April 2014: Ricky Alvarez Became Ariana Grande's Backup Dancer

Source: MEGA; @rickyrozay/Instagram Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez reportedly got back together.

According to Cosmopolitan, Alvarez served as one of Grande's backup dancers for her debut live performance of "Problem" at the Radio Disney Music Awards in April 2014. However, ELLE reported the two met while he was working as a backup dancer on her Honeymoon Tour in 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

June 2015: Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez Sparked Dating Rumors

Source: MEGA; @rickyrozay/Instagram They dated for about a year.

Grande and Alvarez fueled dating speculation when they shared a kiss onstage during her New York City Pride concert in June 2015. In July 2015, the "hate that I made you love me" songstress drew criticism when security footage showed her licking and spitting on unpurchased doughnuts at Wolfee Donuts in Lake Elsinore, Calif., and declaring she hates America. Grande posted an apology video following the backlash, saying, "Seeing a video of yourself behaving poorly, that you have no idea was taken, is such a rude awakening, that you don't know what to do – I was so disgusted with myself. Not here to make any excuses or justify my behavior, because I can't. … I'm just here to apologize." Months after the infamous donutgate, Grande and Alvarez made their public debut as a couple at the Spotify Creators Party on February 13, 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

May 2016: Ariana Grande Released 'Dangerous Woman'

Source: MEGA; @rickyrozay/Instagram Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez remained friends after the breakup.

Grande released her album Dangerous Woman in May 2016, and fans were convinced some of the tracks — including "True Love" and "Moonlight" — were inspired by her relationship with Alvarez. Speaking with Billboard that same month, she revealed she and her then-boyfriend were "happy." "I'm a very happy girl. I have a healthy life right now, and I think that's all anyone cares to know. The end," she added.

Article continues below advertisement

July 2016: Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez Ended Their Relationship

Source: MEGA; @rickyrozay/Instagram Ariana Grande went on to date Mac Miller after her split from Ricky Alvarez.

After about a year of dating, Grande set off rumors that they had split when she dropped cryptic posts on Twitter, now X. "life is wild," she wrote. "and change is f------ fantastic." Grande also shared she was "(not just talking bangs)," adding "but yeah bangs."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

November 2018: Ariana Grande Sang About Ricky Alvarez

Source: MEGA; @rickyrozay/Instagram She got married to Dalton Gomez in May 2021.

Grande namedropped several exes in her hit track "thank u, next," including Pete Davidson, Mac Miller and Alvarez. He reacted to the lyric by sharing a zoomed-in video of Grande singing the line. He also wrote on a separate slide, "Nothing but gratitude. Thank you, next…(those songs are fire tho… you're welcome)." During an appearance on "The Zach Sang Show" in February 2019, Grande shared Alvarez's reaction to the track while promoting the album. "Ricky loved it. He was proud. But Ricky was like, 'Why did I get the worst line?' And I was like, 'What do you mean?' He was like, 'Everyone else's line is so nice, and mine is like, 'Man, f--- him, he's trash.' I was like, I could have said that," she said. "I could've said, 'Wrote some songs about Ricky, never mind he's trash.'…But I didn't. I said, 'Now I listen and laugh.'" They continued working together after the breakup, with Alvarez reportedly working on the single art for Grande's "imagine."

Article continues below advertisement

January 2019: Ricky Alvarez Attended Ariana Grande's '7 Rings' Release Party

Source: MEGA; @rickyrozay/Instagram Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez finalized their divorce in March 2024.

In January 2019, Alvarez shared a photobooth snap from Grande's "7 Rings" release party alongside the caption, "woo." Grande commented, "the best team. See y'all on touuuuur."

Article continues below advertisement

June 2026: Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez Were Spotted Together in Austin

Source: MEGA; @rickyrozay/Instagram Ariana Grande later dated her 'Wicked' costar Ethan Slater.

Following her split from Ethan Slater, Grande and Alvarez reconciliation rumors intensified when the Grammy Award-winning singer changed the lyrics of "thank u, next" during her Eternal Sunshine Tour stop in Austin on June 24, singing, "Wrote some songs about Ricky / And they still kinda slap." Two days later, on June 26, Grande was spotted grabbing lunch with Alvarez in Austin, Texas. At the time, a source told People the pair had "been hanging out recently," though sources told TMZ they were just friends.

Article continues below advertisement

July 2026: Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez Reportedly Rekindled Their Romance

Source: MEGA; @rickyrozay/Instagram Ariana Grande sparked reconciliation rumors with Ricky Alvarez after her split from Ethan Slater.