7 of Ariana Grande's Biggest Scandals: From Alleged Cheating to Blackfishing and More

Countless rumors have emerged over the years, accusing Grande of being a diva because of her alleged unprofessional behavior and outrageous demands.

In 2014, reports claimed Grande insisted on only being photographed from her left side and that her team always had prepared a list of topics to be avoided during interviews.

Reflecting on her diva label, Grande explained to Zane Lowe how it affected her personally and professionally.

"I stopped doing interviews for a really long time because I felt like whenever I would get into a position where somebody would try to say something for clickbait or twist my words or blah, blah, blah, I would defend myself. And then, people would be like, ‘Oh, she's a diva.' I was like, ‘This doesn't make any sense,'" she said in 2020.

Most recently, Cassandra Peterson shared her worst celebrity encounter at one of her "Yours Cruelly, Elvira XXperience" shows, saying it involved "Periana Mande." Her audience immediately guessed it was Grande.

"She came [to my show] and she brought 20 guests. So she wanted 20 or 21 tickets, and we were like, 'OK,' and we gave her the tickets," said the 73-year-old Halloween queen, adding that Grande had asked if she could take photos of everyone with her.

Peterson continued, "So I take a picture with every single one of them. I sign autographs for every single one of them. Then I say to her, ‘Could we take a photo together?' and she goes, 'No, I don't really do that.'"

She also revealed that Grande left before her show started.