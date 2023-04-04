Dating Again? Ariana Madix Displays Hickey Less Than A Month After Tom Sandoval's Affair With Raquel Leviss Was Exposed
Ariana Madix is living her best single girl life!
On Monday, April 3, the Vanderpump Rules star returned to the home she shares with ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval after being out of town filming her new movie — and she had a very interesting souvenir.
As Madix — who wore a gray sweatshirt, black sweatpants and sneakers — made her way into her house, cameras caught a purple hickey on her neck, which she seemed to make no effort to cover up.
The supposed sighting of the love bite comes less than a month after she was taken by surprise after her boyfriend of nine years was having a months-long affair with her close friend Raquel Leviss.
While the Something About Her cofounder has mostly remained mum about the major betrayal, the TomTom cofounder and the former beauty queen both issued multiple public statements about their secret romance.
"I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships," Leviss said in a March 8, statement. "There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana."
Sandoval — who initially put out an apology to the public who work at his restaurant Schwartz & Sandy's without any mention of Madix — penned in a regretful post of his own, "I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through the process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love."
"No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly," the rocker continued. "I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us," he added. "I feel really horrible about that.
"My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana. I never meant to disappoint so many people, including our loving families and friends," Sandoval noted.
