Tom Sandoval's Mom 'Knew About' His Affair With 'VPR' Costar Raquel Leviss A Month Before Ariana Madix Found Out: Report
Tom Sandoval's mom knew about his scandalous affair with Raquel Leviss for at least a month before Ariana Madix did.
According to insiders, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman and the former beauty queen took a trip to his hometown of St. Louis, Miss., in January when the bar they were at had to immediately shut its doors due to a storm warning.
Due to the dangerous weather, the secretive duo was forced to seek shelter at the bartender's mom Terri Green's house located nearby — in turn meeting her undercover lover's mother for the first time and even sleeping over at her home.
Despite the fact that Green “wasn’t cool with their situation” due to Sandoval still being in a nine-year relationship with the Something About Her cofounder — who found out about his tryst with her close pal in March — the matriarch remained "cordial" while the 28-year-old was there.
However, that was not the only getaway the two took to the midwest when they were hiding their romance. In late December 2022, Sandoval and Leviss ventured to St. Louis to meet up with some of his pals, who allegedly thought the situation was "inappropriate" despite the TomTom cofounder claimed he tried to break up with Madix beforehand.
Even though Sandoval told his friends and family he tried to end the relationship before the end of last year, he seemed to tell Howie Mandel a different timeline of events. “I actually did break up with her on Valentine’s Day,” he claimed during his bombshell “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast appearance.
“I made it pretty clear in therapy that I wanted to, like, take the steps to break up. And then actually Ariana kind of just really started fighting for it and I felt so, so bad about it because she was being so unbelievably sweet and amazing," Sandoval explained of trying to split from the blonde beauty.
"She’s like, ‘I’m, like, not letting you leave me. You’re gonna have to force me out of this relationship. … If you break up with me, you will effectively be ending my life,'" he went on to allege. "We were broken up. She knew we were broken up. We didn’t tell anybody, but she knew."
TMZ was the first to report about Sandoval's mom meeting Leviss.