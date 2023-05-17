What Did She Say? 'The View' Audience Goes Wild as Whoopi Goldberg Makes NSFW Confession
Whoopi Goldberg just dropped a major NSFW bomb!
During the Tuesday, May 16, broadcast of The View, the ladies were discussing Martha Stewart's recent Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover when the Oscar-winning star decided to share a TMI tidbit.
Joy Behar began by talking about a shocking conversation she had with the lifestyle expert. “One time I met her and I said to her, ‘Martha, what do you wear as a brassiere?" the comedian recalled. “Without missing a beat, [she said], 'I wear a bathing suit under my clothing.’ So, it’s like one piece. I said, 'Well, how do you pee?' She said, 'There's no snaps on a bathing suit.'"
Goldberg chimed in, asking, "I have snaps on my bathing suit. You don't have snaps on your bathing suit?"
Behar then shot her a doubtful look. "Oh, honey!" as the audience went into a wild roar of cheers.
"She said she pulls it to the side. She's innovative!" the 80-year-old exclaimed about Stewart as the crowd continued into hysterics.
The Sister Act star has never been one to shy away from eyebrow-raising conversation. However, it was not what she said on the popular talk show, but rather what she allegedly did, that recently made headlines.
Back in March, Goldberg seemed to be caught letting one rip while cameras rolled on The View, as after all of her co-hosts burst into fits of laughter, the 67-year-old claimed it "was gas."
Weeks later, Goldberg addressed the situation at the Hot Topics table. "Before we get started, I want to put something to bed with the two of you," she explained looking at Sunny Hostin and Andy Cohen — who previously joked about the mishap on Watch What Happens Live. "A sound was made on the table, and that’s what it was. We don’t need to bring it up ever again, anywhere. OK? We’re good?"
An insider dished on the situation earlier this year, noting Goldberg's bodily functions have been "an issue for a while."
"The ladies will be talking about a serious subject on air when, poof, they hear a sudden noise and they’re assailed by a foul smell," a source later spilled. "It always seems to come from Whoopi’s end of the table, although she refuses to acknowledge she dealt it!"