Raquel Leviss Accused of Making Jax Taylor's Inpatient Treatment 'About Herself' After Sharing 'Backhanded Support' Message

On Tuesday, July 30, it was confirmed the reality star was seeking inpatient treatment following his split from wife Brittany Cartwright.

"Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast. He has made the decision to seek inpatient treatment,” his rep told a news outlet. “This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter.”