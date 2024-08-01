Raquel Leviss Accused of Making Jax Taylor's Inpatient Treatment 'About Herself' After Sharing 'Backhanded Support' Message
Raquel Leviss found herself in hot water after sharing words of support with former Vanderpump Rules costar Jax Taylor as he battles mental health issues.
On Tuesday, July 30, it was confirmed the reality star was seeking inpatient treatment following his split from wife Brittany Cartwright.
"Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast. He has made the decision to seek inpatient treatment,” his rep told a news outlet. “This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter.”
The following day, Leviss took to Instagram to share a video message that captured her typing out a note to Taylor on her phone. Although it was addressed to Taylor, she wrote about her own negative experiences after checking into an inpatient facility to work on her mental health.
"I am deeply saddened to hear of Jax's mental health struggles and I wholeheartedly support his decision to seek treatment," she said.
"I pray that his news is met with the open-mindedness that mine lacked," she continued. "I faced mockery and accusations of simply being in a spa. I hope he finds the healing that I did through my own journey. This situation highlights the urgent need for mental healthcare and accessible treatment for reality tv stars."
Fans quickly flooded the comments section to criticize the Bravo star for her allegedly poor choice of words.
One user replied, "How did you already manage to make this about yourself," and another responded, "This seems like a backhanded support message. Shoulda just kept this in the notes."
A third person penned, "Are you serious? Girl, just go away," and a fourth added, "Maybe some more treatment is needed if you felt the need to run to Instagram and make someone else's situation about yourself."
As OK! previously reported, Taylor and Cartwright announced their split in February 2024 after four years of marriage.
"Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health," Cartwright said at the time. "I don't know what the future holds but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz. I love you guys and pray for us. Everything will be just fine."
TMZ reported Taylor was seeking inpatient treatment.