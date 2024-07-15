Armie Hammer Applied to Be a Drama Teacher and a Landscaper in the Cayman Islands During Sexual Assault Investigation
Armie Hammer is revealing what went down behind closed doors when he suffered a fall from grace after he was investigated and ultimately cleared in a sexual assault scandal.
As OK! reported, the actor took up a timeshare salesman job in the Cayman Islands to escape the scrutiny, but on the Sunday, July 14, episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, the dad-of-two admitted that wasn't his first choice.
"I applied for a job to be a drama teacher. I applied for a job to be a landscaper. I applied for a job to be a building manager," the 37-year-old confessed. "And the Cayman Islands refuses to give me work permits."
Though he didn't get any of those jobs, he insisted he "loved" selling timeshares, calling the gig "so fun."
Hammer said he started applying for jobs because he has "two kids" with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, 41, and needed to pay bills.
When Maher asked why he didn't just borrow money from his famously wealthy oil tycoon family, he explained, "It’s so complicated."
"I have come to the place where I understand that there are no free lunches. And anything that you take always has strings, especially from people who love to give because then they know they’ve got strings, right?" he stated. "So what I would rather do is I would rather go get a job selling timeshares. I’d rather go get a job."
Since the Social Network star wasn't found guilty of any crime, he felt the drama was a "blessing in disguise," as if "none of this [had] gone on … my life would have kept going exactly as it was. And I know that that would ultimately only lead in one place, and that’s death," he said.
At the time, he also sought treatment for substance abuse.
"I experienced an ego death, a career death, financial death, all of these things," he noted. "You’ve got to die. And once you die, you can then be reborn."
The Social Network star insisted his exes' claims of having a cannibalism fetish were exaggerated and that all of the trysts were consensual, though he admitted he exhibited some "bad behavior."
"I cheated on my wife. I used people to make me feel better. I was callous and inconsiderate with people and their emotions and their well-being. … And that is s----- behavior," Hammer acknowledged.
"There are things in my behavior that I have to take accountability for, right? Because that is pivotal for me, learning and growing from it," he added.