Armie Hammer Applied to Be a Drama Teacher and a Landscaper in the Cayman Islands During Sexual Assault Investigation

Hammer said he started applying for jobs because he has "two kids" with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, 41, and needed to pay bills.

When Maher asked why he didn't just borrow money from his famously wealthy oil tycoon family, he explained, "It’s so complicated."

"I have come to the place where I understand that there are no free lunches. And anything that you take always has strings, especially from people who love to give because then they know they’ve got strings, right?" he stated. "So what I would rather do is I would rather go get a job selling timeshares. I’d rather go get a job."