Armie Hammer's 'Biggest Fear' Revealed After Sexual Assault Charges Are Dropped

Jun. 1 2023, Published 11:30 a.m. ET

Disgraced actor Armie Hammer is hoping he can start fresh after it was revealed he will not be charged over the sexual assault allegations made against him.

The investigation took about two years, so the Call Me By Your Name star was "shocked" when the announcement was made on Wednesday, May 31.

"His highest priority right now is making things right with his kids and [estranged wife] Elizabeth [Chambers]," a source spilled to an outlet, noting the dad-of-two, 36, is still worried about the toll the whole ordeal has taken on his family.

"[His] biggest fear is that his kids will see negative articles about him one day," the insider confessed. "So, he’s very set on building up their trust and showing them the dad and man he really is."

The insider said Hammer is also "focused on his career and hopes and believes that he will work again."

At the moment, he doesn't have any roles lined up, "but he’s looking forward to picking up the pieces and getting his life back on track."

After the Los Angeles District Attorney made their decision, they released a statement in explanation.

"Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them. In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime," said Tiffiny Blacknell, Director of the Bureau of Communications at the L.A. District Attorney's Office.

As OK! reported, the Golden Globe nominee was accused by multiple women of sexual abuse, with the the individuals revealing he had cannibalistic fantasies.

As more and more accusations were made, the Gossip Girl alum was dropped from several projects, and amid the pandemic, he, Chambers and their kids moved to the Cayman Islands for privacy.

The actress, 40, had filed for separation in 2020 before her estranged spouse's mess exploded. Hammer also went to rehab for issues regarding sex addiction, drugs and alcohol.

Entertainment Tonight spoke to the insider about Hammer's future.

