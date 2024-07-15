Bill Maher Slammed for Talking the 'Entire Time' During Armie Hammer Interview: 'Let Your Guests Speak!'
People don't seem to love Bill Maher's interview style.
After the Sunday, July 14, episode of the "Club Random with Bill Maher" podcast, the television host, 68, sat down with Armie Hammer to discuss the sexual assault allegations against the Call Me by Your Name actor, 37. However, viewers thought Maher wasn't letting his guest get a word in.
"What happened?" the host asked Hammer about the multiple women who accused him of sexual and physical abuse, as well as claims he expressed fantasies of cannibalism.
"You know, it's just one of those things," The Lone Ranger star said. "It's going to happen to everybody, just wait."
"That's true," Maher added. "I said 'I could get myself canceled in the next 10 minutes on this interview.'"
The comedian then went on a bit of a tangent about other canceled celebrities. "I am not just white, male, heterosexual, but old," he continued to rant.
People then weighed in on Maher's interview skills.
"Ten minutes in and Armie has said three half sentences," one person penned in the comments section of the YouTube video.
"Love you Bill but for f--- sake..let your guests speak!" a second added.
"Bill gets the interview of the century and talks the entire time," a third wrote about the chat between the two men.
Later in the interview, Hammer, who has denied all of the claims made against him, opened up about being "canceled" due to the allegations. "I experienced an ego death, a career death, financial death, all of these things. … You’ve got to die. And once you die, you can then be reborn," he explained.
"Once everyone just decides that they hate you, you go, 'Oh, well, then I don’t need anything from you people anyway,'" The Social Network alum added.
Regarding the investigation into his alleged actions, the A-lister noted, "I was under the Sword of Damocles, legally speaking, for two and a half years. They went through phones, emails, eyewitness reports… they investigated me for two-and-a-half years in a time where if they could have nailed someone like me, it would have been such a boon for the LAPD."
While Hammer made it clear the cannibalism accusations weren't true, he did cop to exhibiting "bad behavior" during his marriage to Elizabeth Chambers, whom he split from in 2020.
"I cheated on my wife. I used people to make me feel better. I was callous and inconsiderate with people and their emotions and their well-being. … And that is s----- behavior," he said. “There are things in my behavior that I have to take accountability for, right? Because that is pivotal for me, learning and growing from it.”