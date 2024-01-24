'He's a Psychopath': Armie Hammer 'Branded' Brittany Schmitt on Their First Date Last Year, Comedian Reveals

"He was just doing stick and poke, but it did escalate over the time that he was staying with this guy he was sober companioning," Schmitt explained, noting the dad-of-two, 37, eventually bought a real tattoo gun.

According to Schmitt, the Call Me by Your Name lead called it "cannibal ink" when he branded people to poke fun at the rumors surrounding himself.

"He thought he was being funny, and I was like, ‘Maybe don’t lean into that,'” the comic said. “But yeah, we got matching tattoos the first night, which I was in a dark place."