'He's a Psychopath': Armie Hammer 'Branded' Brittany Schmitt on Their First Date Last Year, Comedian Reveals
Comedian Brittany Schmitt is revealing the eyebrow-raising details of her secret romance with Armie Hammer, admitting the actor "branded" her on their first date.
During the Wednesday, January 24, episode of her and Brittany Furlan's "This Is the Worst" podcast, Schmitt shared that she briefly dated the actor in the summer of 2023.
"So, this is, like, my bad in not noticing a red flag. I’m a Taurus, I’m a bull, so I love a red flag," she quipped of romancing the star, who was accused of sexual assault and having a cannibalism fetish by multiple exes.
"The first night we did hang out, he did give us tattoos," she confessed. "They’re on my hand. They’re cute."
"He was just doing stick and poke, but it did escalate over the time that he was staying with this guy he was sober companioning," Schmitt explained, noting the dad-of-two, 37, eventually bought a real tattoo gun.
According to Schmitt, the Call Me by Your Name lead called it "cannibal ink" when he branded people to poke fun at the rumors surrounding himself.
"He thought he was being funny, and I was like, ‘Maybe don’t lean into that,'” the comic said. “But yeah, we got matching tattoos the first night, which I was in a dark place."
The blonde beauty also touched on their bedroom behavior, noting he was a fan of biting.
"It would get really f------ hard, and I would say stop, and he would stop,” she recalled.
“I was consensual with everything that was going on. I didn’t have the same experiences as the other girls," she stated, referring to his other exes, one of whom said she was raped by him.
Schmitt emphasized she wasn't doubting any of the other women's stories, but stated her "experience" with Hammer "was different."
The star said their romance fizzled out, but there don't appear to be any hard feelings between the two — though she admitted, "I do think he's a psychopath."
As OK! previously reported, Hammer moved on with a woman named Marina Gris, whom he appeared to become engaged to in late 2023. However, Gris announced earlier this month that the two parted ways.
"It’s with a reflective heart that I announce the end of my journey with Armie, a chapter that’s been deeply personal and warmly significant in my life and closed a month ago," she shared on Instagram.
Gris clarified she's aware of the appalling things that have been said about the Gossip Girl alum, but she only witnessed his good side.
"It's important for me to state that my personal experiences with Armie were positive and in no way reflective of these allegations," she stated. "I speak only from my perspective and my experiences and am not responsible for any of his past, current and future relationships."
Prior to those romances, Hammer was married to Elizabeth Chambers from 2010 to 2020, with their divorce being finalized last year. They share two kids together.