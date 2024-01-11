Armie Hammer and Marina Gris Split After Short Secret Engagement, Ex Claims He's a 'Gentleman' Despite Abuse Allegations
Armie Hammer is single again after a secret engagement with a woman named Marina Gris.
On Thursday, January 10, the actor's ex uploaded an Instagram Story post to announce their breakup.
"It’s with a reflective heart that I announce the end of my journey with Armie, a chapter that’s been deeply personal and warmly significant in my life and closed a month ago," Gris wrote of their hush-hush romance.
She clarified she's aware of the shocking things that have been said about the actor — such as the accusations of rape and a cannibalism fetish — but she only witnessed his good side.
"It's important for me to state that my personal experiences with Armie were positive and in no way reflective of these allegations," she insisted. "I speak only from my perspective and my experiences and am not responsible for any of his past, current and future relationships."
"Our relationship was a space where I felt deeply appreciated, supported and understood," she added.
"I know him as a gentleman in every sense of the word. Our decision to get married and plans for the future together were rooted in strength, encouragement and deep mutual care," the brunette beauty continued. "The decision to part ways, though tough, was carried out with grace and respect, marking a beautiful end to our shared journey."
"I am grateful to this relationship for the love and support I received, but now it's a closed chapter," Gris concluded. "As I wish Armie happiness and fulfillment, I hold onto our memories with fondness, including the laughter and light-hearted moments we shared."
It's unclear when the two became engaged, though on October 18, 2023, she hinted at a proposal by uploading a photo of her hand flaunting a diamond band on that finger. In the snap, her hand was under Hammer's, and she tellingly captioned the picture, "I said ‘What is it, silly question day, American?'"
That post also included a mirror selfie that showed her and what appeared to be the dad-of-two, 37, sitting at a cafe.
Two weeks earlier, she snapped an image of a huge bouquet of pink flowers and a card that read, "We are doing this. Forever."
In the post's caption, Gris alluded to their romance.
"There are no words to describe how much I love you and how much you mean to me and how happy you make me! I can’t believe you’re real. I’m sure I made you up in my head," she gushed. "You’re the most amazing human I’ve ever met and that has ever existed. No matter how much I say I love you, I always love you more than that. And yes. We’re doing this. Forever."
As OK! reported, Hammer had been keeping a low profile after his ex-girlfriends' countless allegations against him. The drama took a toll on his career, as he was dropped by his agency and from a few filming projects.
He and ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers split in 2020 before his public downfall, which began in January 2021.