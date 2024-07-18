Armie Hammer Defends Branding Ex Paige Lorenze With a Knife as It Made Him 'Feel Powerful': 'There Wasn't Even Blood'

Armie Hammer's past is coming back to haunt him as he was forced to revisit his prior romance with Paige Lorenze, who claimed the actor branded her with a knife when they were together.

In a new interview with Piers Morgan, which Page Six obtained the preview of, the actor, 37, shared his side of the story.

“I wouldn’t say brand, no,” he told the TV host, 59. “There was a scenario that we talked about beforehand, that we had discussed where, you know, I would basically take a little, tiny point and just kind of trace the letter ‘A’ — just like the tip of a small knife.”