Armie Hammer Defends Branding Ex Paige Lorenze With a Knife as It Made Him 'Feel Powerful': 'There Wasn't Even Blood'
Armie Hammer's past is coming back to haunt him as he was forced to revisit his prior romance with Paige Lorenze, who claimed the actor branded her with a knife when they were together.
In a new interview with Piers Morgan, which Page Six obtained the preview of, the actor, 37, shared his side of the story.
“I wouldn’t say brand, no,” he told the TV host, 59. “There was a scenario that we talked about beforehand, that we had discussed where, you know, I would basically take a little, tiny point and just kind of trace the letter ‘A’ — just like the tip of a small knife.”
“I mean, there wasn’t even blood in the situation. It was more like a scrape… It’s along the lines of couples getting their own initials tattooed on each other,” the dad-of-two added.
Morgan pressed Hammer about the incident, saying to use a knife on someone is "a bit different to a tattoo."
“I guarantee it was such a small thing,” he claimed.
Morgan seemed put off by Hammer's actions, to which the disgraced Hollywood star, who was previously married to Elizabeth Chambers, said, “Yes, I think to some it probably sounds really strange. To some, it probably sounds like a very romantic gesture.”
Hammer said his partner "didn't appreciate or enjoy" the sexual experience.
“That was also a huge sense of validation for me, making this person that I’m with feel good, making this person that I’m with, I don’t know if I can say this, climax,” he confessed. “Like, these were things that made me feel good and made me feel powerful, which I desperately needed, because I didn’t know how to give them to myself.”
As OK! previously reported, the social media star, 26, who dated Hammer for four months in 2020, claimed he used a knife to make the letter "A" near her private part.
“I kind of sat back and let it happen,” she previously told Page Six. “I didn’t really know what to do or say … As sad as that is, I wanted him to like me and feel like I was down for what he wanted.”
“I said, ‘How am I supposed to see other people when I have bruises?’ He said, ‘That’s the point.’ I think it was a part of marking and branding,” she recalled.
In January 2021, Hammer was accused of "mentally, emotionally and sexually" abusing his ex-girlfriend Effie Angelova when she was 20 years old. Additionally, Courtney Vucekovich accused Hammer of cannibalism.
Hammer, who shares two kids with Chambers, shared how he's doing since the scandal occurred.
While on the Sunday, July 14, episode of Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast, he said the ordeal was a "blessing in disguise."
If "none of this [had] gone on … my life would have kept going exactly as it was. And I know that that would ultimately only lead in one place, and that’s death," he said.