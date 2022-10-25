Armie Hammer Sued By American Express For $67K In Unpaid Charges
Armie Hammer is reportedly being sued by American Express over an alleged balance of tens of thousands of dollars.
The credit card company filed a suit against the embattled actor, claiming he owes $67,000 in charges, balance transfers and/or cash advances, according to a new report.
The account in question is in the control of Hammer and his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, who reportedly opened the joint account back in 2011.
News of Hammer's reported legal troubles come months after he left an in-patient treatment center for drugs, abuse and sex issues and started working as a timeshare salesman at a resort in the Cayman Islands — where his family often vacationed.
"He needs the money," an insider previously said of Hammer following his demise due to the several shocking allegations lodged against him, including sexual assault, emotional abuse and even fantasizing about cannibalism.
"His dad won't help him anymore and he's been cut off, so he got to work," continued the source, referring to the actor's father, businessman Michael Armand Hammer. He is also the great-grandson of oil magnate Armand Hammer.
Hammer's fall from grace began in January 2021 when messages allegedly sent by the Call Me By Your Name actor detailing his dark and twisted sexual fantasies were leaked. Several women came forward with their own horrifying allegations, with Hammer later being accused of rape, which he has vehemently denied.
Hammer's estranged spouse filed for divorce from the Social Network actor months before the scandal made headlines, citing irreconcilable differences at the time.
Chambers has since confirmed that the coparents of Harper, 7, and Ford, 5, are not officially divorced at this time but are rather "in a great place." Considering the brunette beauty's world was turned upside down when the jaw-dropping accusations were brought to light, Chambers has been working on coming to terms with her family's reality.
"They say, 'When you're going through hell, keep on going,'" she said in a September interview. "It's so cliché, but you have to work through it."
As for where the former flames stand now, Chambers revealed, "We talk all the time. We're committed fully and wholly to our children, and to being together as much as possible in a non-romantic way for our kids. Kids need their mom; kids need their dad. So there's nothing we won't do."