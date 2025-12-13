Army Bosses Ordered to Get on With Torpedoing Ex-Prince Andrew With His Latest Humiliation
Dec. 13 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor remains a vice admiral in the Royal Navy despite the government's pledge to strip him of the honor last month at King Charles' request – and OK! can reveal the lingering title is creating a major headache for senior British military figures.
Sources describe the delay in removing the disgraced former Duke of York's final remaining tribute as "extraordinary," urging ministers and defense bosses to act without further delay.
Andrew served in the navy for 22 years until 2001, including as a helicopter pilot during the Falklands conflict. He was awarded the honorary rank of vice admiral for his 55th birthday in February 2015, a move sanctioned by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. He had been due to be promoted to admiral in 2020 on his 60th birthday, but this was deferred after he withdrew from public duties in 2019 following a widely criticized BBC Newsnight interview concerning his association with the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Last month, amid ongoing pressure over his links to Epstein, King Charles formally stripped Andrew of his royal titles and honors – Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, Baron Killyleagh – and his style of HRH ("His Royal Highness").
A palace statement emphasized: "Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse."
Days later, U.K. Defence Secretary John Healey said the government would "work to remove" Andrew's vice-admiral title.
He declared: "This is a move that's right. It's a move the King has indicated we should take, and we're working on that at the moment."
- Shamed Andrew Windsor-Mountbatten's Security 'Hanging by a Thread' Now He's 'Like Everyone Else': He's a 'Sitting Duck for Terrorists and Kidnappers'
- Ex-Prince Andrew's Disgrace Means No One Else Wants to Be Handed His Stripped Duke of York Title by King Charles: 'A Poisoned Chalice'
- Andrew Mountbatten Windsor Now 'Vulnerable' to Being Prosecuted as His Stripped Royal Titles 'Gave Him a Degree of Protection'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Despite that, the Ministry of Defense has confirmed the process remains incomplete.
A spokesman said: "Defense continues to act in line with His Majesty's intent regarding the process to remove the style, titles and honors of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor."
Former first sea lord Admiral Lord West described the situation as "extraordinary."
He raged: "I cannot see why it is that difficult to remove it. He has paid a penalty for his stupid behavior and that is right. What I would not approve of is if he kept the title – that would not be appropriate with his behavior. We recently swiftly removed the first sea lord from his position and he had the rank of admiral, so it cannot be that difficult. They should just get on with it."
The delay follows a precedent set earlier this year, when Sir Ben Key, a former admiral and first sea lord, became the first head of the navy to be dismissed after revelations of an affair with a junior female colleague. Military insiders say the Andrew case has been "mired in procedural caution."
Andrew continues to reside at Royal Lodge, a 31-room property near Windsor Castle, but has surrendered the lease at the King's request. He is expected to relocate next year to a new house on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, 66, who has long lived with Andrew at the $40 million Lodge, is expected to make separate arrangements for her accommodation.
The royal family is bracing for further scrutiny with the imminent release of the "Epstein files in the United States. Signed into law by President Donald Trump, the disclosure will lead to thousands more documents relating to the late pedophile and his associates being released – which is set to once again cast a shadow over Andrew and the royal family.