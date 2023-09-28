Arnold Schwarzenegger's Chaotic Parenting Habits Revealed: Actor Burned Daughter's Shoes and Threw Son's Mattress Off the Balcony
Arnold Schwarzenegger was just as strict of a dad as you'd imagine.
In a new interview, the actor confessed he always followed through with his threats when one of his kids didn't follow the rules about keeping the house tidy. However, his tough love taught them many lessons, some of which are being passed down to his grandchildren.
"You could talk to them about what they liked about their upbringing because they have very humorous stories," he shared. "The first one is Katherine ... As a matter of fact, Katherine comes over with [her 3-year-old daughter] Lyla and she says, 'Lyla, I told you already not to put the shoes there. Keep your shoes on or you put them away, but you don't leave them there by the stand in front of the fireplace because you know what Daddy did? When I left my shoes there twice? The third time, he burned them in front of me and I cried.'"
The muscle man, 76, admitted he did indeed burn the mom-of-two's shoes, noting, "Now she uses the same methods which she cried over and that she complained about."
Arnold also used that technique when son Patrick, now 30, refused to make his bed.
"I opened up the door to the balcony, picked up the mattress and threw it down with the bedsheets, the pillows, everything," he revealed. "I said, 'Don't ever make someone come in and clean your room, clean your shower or make your bed. Because I taught you how to make the bed.'"
Nowadays, Katherine, 33, is always retelling stories from her childhood about her dad.
"It's the funniest thing when Katherine comes over, she loves bragging to other people about how bossy I was, how tough I was when she grew up and how she didn't get away with anything," he quipped.
The Terminator lead explained that his technique wasn't about being harsh, as he was just trying to instill good values in them.
"I just happened to grow up with nothing. Every pair of shoes that I had, which there was only one pair, I washed every day and cleaned every day and I put them away," he recalled. "So I said, 'I want you guys to do the same thing, even though you have many shoes. Just put them away in the mudroom."
The father-of-five humbly boasted that his ways worked, as Katherine in particular is now as tidy as can be.
"It's like everything is hung up in the closet — every little sculpture, everything is put perfectly on the shelf," he noted of her home. "Every piece of paper, everything is lined up. The phone is lined up perfectly with the computer. Everything is great. There's no kind of sloppiness there at all."
People spoke to Arnold.