Arnold Schwarzenegger's Chaotic Parenting Habits Revealed: Actor Burned Daughter's Shoes and Threw Son's Mattress Off the Balcony

The muscle man, 76, admitted he did indeed burn the mom-of-two's shoes, noting, "Now she uses the same methods which she cried over and that she complained about."

Arnold also used that technique when son Patrick, now 30, refused to make his bed.

"I opened up the door to the balcony, picked up the mattress and threw it down with the bedsheets, the pillows, everything," he revealed. "I said, 'Don't ever make someone come in and clean your room, clean your shower or make your bed. Because I taught you how to make the bed.'"