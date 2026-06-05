'Arrested Development' Star David Cross Compares His 'Never-Nude' Character to RFK Jr.

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Actor David Cross jokingly confirmed that U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. might actually suffer from "never-nude" syndrome, the fictional psychological condition that plagued his Arrested Development character, Tobias Fünke. During an interview on “The Daily Beast's Obsessed: The Podcast,” Cross addressed the viral memes sparked by RFK Jr.'s unusual habit of exercising, lifting weights and even taking a cold plunge while wearing full-length blue jeans. In Arrested Development, Tobias Fünke is famously a "never-nude"— a person psychologically incapable of being completely naked, choosing instead to wear tight denim shorts even in the shower. The internet quickly drew parallels when videos surfaced of RFK Jr. doing intense workouts and soaking in hot tubs completely clad in denim.

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'He Seems Disturbed on Some Level'

Source: MEGA 'I think a guy who works out in his jeans is weird,' David Cross mocked of RFK Jr.

Cross did not hold back in mocking the real-life political figure's bizarre habit. Cross stated plainly, "I think a guy who works out in his jeans is weird. That's weird." "I mean, it's no crazier than any of the other s--- he's done," the comedian told Variety in a joint interview with actor and Cross’ Mr. Show costar Bob Odenkirk. "And I'm not the first person to make this observation, but when you go to the gym, and there's a guy working out in jeans, to me, that's weird immediately. That's a weird thing! He seems like that kind of guy. He seems disturbed on some level."

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Source: MEGA David Cross admittedly agreed with comparisons of his 'deluded' 'Arrested Development' character and RFK Jr.

When host Matt Wilstein brought up the internet theory that RFK Jr. is a real-life "never-nude," a fictional affliction based on a real psychological fear of nudity called gymnophobia, Cross agreed that the psychological profile of being deluded fits both men. When asked if he found the politician relatable due to the denim connection, Cross joked, "The thing you have to remember is, Tobias Fünke is deeply disturbed and deluded, and not especially bright. So in that way, sure, it's relatable.”

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Source: MEGA 'He was weird way before he entered public office,' David Cross said of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Cross noted that the politician didn't just become odd upon entering public office, stating, "He was weird way before he entered public office.” Odenkirk said that while he has not seen the viral photos of RFK, Jr., he isn’t surprised.

Bob Odenkirk Slams 'Nutcase' RFK Jr.

Source: MEGA Bob Odenkirk called RFK Jr. a f---ing nutcase.'