or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Rihanna
OK LogoNEWS

A$AP Rocky Put on a 'Brave Face' for Rihanna Amid 'Very Stressful' Felony Assault Trial, Source Claims

Photo of A$AP Rocky and Rihanna
Source: MEGA

A$AP Rocky was found not guilty on February 18.

By:

Feb. 19 2025, Published 7:28 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

A$AP Rocky tried to stay calm for Rihanna's sake throughout his "stressful" gun trial, according to a source.

The rapper — whose legal name is Rakim Mayers — was accused of felony assault for allegedly shooting at former friend Terell Ephron — also known as A$AP Relli — and supposedly grazing the other man's knuckles, resulting in minor injuries.

Article continues below advertisement
asap rocky brave face rihanna stressful assault trial source
Source: MEGA

Rihanna supported A$AP Rocky at his trial.

Article continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, February 18, a jury decided the father-of-two — who shares sons RZA and Riot with the "Umbrella" singer — was not guilty. Rocky immediately ran to embrace Rihanna, his sister and his mother.

"Thank y'all for saving my life," he told the jury at the time. "Thank y'all for making the right decision."

Rihanna later took to social media to pen: "The Glory belongs to God and God alone. Thankful, humbled by his mercy!"

Article continues below advertisement
rihanna asap rocky court
Source: MEGA

The jury was told not to be swayed by Rihanna's fame and appearance in the courtroom.

Article continues below advertisement

"There are really no words to express how relieved they are," a source spilled to a news outlet after the ruling. "Not accepting the plea deal was a gamble, but he always had faith in his legal team."

"He's been putting on a brave face to not stress Rihanna out more, but it was obvious yesterday that it's been very stressful for him," added the source.

MORE ON:
Rihanna

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
rihanna asap rocky
Source: MEGA

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna hugged after the verdict was read.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Rocky's legal team claimed their client had only fired a warning shot with a prop gun he used for a music video and that no real bullets were involved in the altercation.

The rapper's lawyer also argued Relli was "seeking a profit from a fabricated narrative," while the prosecution said their client had met up with him to "repair their relationship."

Rocky faced up to 24 years behind bars.

Article continues below advertisement
asap rocky rihanna kids
Source: @asaprocky/Instagram

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna share sons RZA and Riot.

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to the the court's announcement, the jury was told they could find the artist “not guilty” if they felt his actions that day were only done in self-defense. District Attorney John Lewin also asked the court not to take the couple's fame into consideration when making their decision.

"We are all responsible for what we do," he said. "I want to make sure that no matter how famous his [partner] is, no matter how cute his kids are, no matter how much they giggle during closing arguments... he needs to be treated like any other person. Because in the end that's what he's entitled to."

The source told People Rocky put on a "brave face" for Rihanna throughout his trial.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.