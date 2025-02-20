A$AP Rocky Put on a 'Brave Face' for Rihanna Amid 'Very Stressful' Felony Assault Trial, Source Claims
A$AP Rocky tried to stay calm for Rihanna's sake throughout his "stressful" gun trial, according to a source.
The rapper — whose legal name is Rakim Mayers — was accused of felony assault for allegedly shooting at former friend Terell Ephron — also known as A$AP Relli — and supposedly grazing the other man's knuckles, resulting in minor injuries.
On Wednesday, February 18, a jury decided the father-of-two — who shares sons RZA and Riot with the "Umbrella" singer — was not guilty. Rocky immediately ran to embrace Rihanna, his sister and his mother.
"Thank y'all for saving my life," he told the jury at the time. "Thank y'all for making the right decision."
Rihanna later took to social media to pen: "The Glory belongs to God and God alone. Thankful, humbled by his mercy!"
"There are really no words to express how relieved they are," a source spilled to a news outlet after the ruling. "Not accepting the plea deal was a gamble, but he always had faith in his legal team."
"He's been putting on a brave face to not stress Rihanna out more, but it was obvious yesterday that it's been very stressful for him," added the source.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, Rocky's legal team claimed their client had only fired a warning shot with a prop gun he used for a music video and that no real bullets were involved in the altercation.
The rapper's lawyer also argued Relli was "seeking a profit from a fabricated narrative," while the prosecution said their client had met up with him to "repair their relationship."
Rocky faced up to 24 years behind bars.
Prior to the the court's announcement, the jury was told they could find the artist “not guilty” if they felt his actions that day were only done in self-defense. District Attorney John Lewin also asked the court not to take the couple's fame into consideration when making their decision.
"We are all responsible for what we do," he said. "I want to make sure that no matter how famous his [partner] is, no matter how cute his kids are, no matter how much they giggle during closing arguments... he needs to be treated like any other person. Because in the end that's what he's entitled to."
The source told People Rocky put on a "brave face" for Rihanna throughout his trial.