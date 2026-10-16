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Ashley St. Clair Says 'Strange' Elon Musk 'Didn't Show a Certain Side of Himself' Until She Refused to Sign an NDA After the Birth of Their Son

Elon Musk, Ashley St. Clair
Source: MEGA

Ashley St. Clair claimed Elon Musk didn't give her the full picture.

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Oct. 16 2026, Updated 2:41 p.m. ET

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Ashley St. Clair revealed that Elon Musk showed his true colors after she gave birth to their son.

The 28-year-old influencer opened up about her relationship with the tech executive in Alex Gibney's new documentary, Musk, which hit theaters on October 16.

Musk and St. Clair welcomed their son, Romulus, in 2024 after meeting on X. St. Clair noted that the mogul was "kind" up until his 12th child was born.

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'He Didn't Show a Certain Side of Himself'

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Ashley St. Clair
Source: @ASC.CYS/INSTAGRAM

Ashley St. Clair opened up about her relationship in a new documentary.

"It was almost as if he didn’t show a certain side of himself until after I had our baby," she confessed.

Despite Musk asking St. Clair to have a child with her, she alleged in the documentary that she was asked to sign an NDA "labeled as a child support agreement" shortly after he was born so no one would know about the infant's existence.

"He was always saying, ‘We should have a kid. You should have so many more kids. You should have 10 kids,’” she recalled. "Eventually I was like, ‘Well, what does that look like?’"

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Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk allegedly gave Ashley St. Clair an NDA to sign after their son was born.

St. Clair refused to sign the agreement in "good conscience" and publicly revealed they had welcomed their son.

"[The NDA] was a lump sum of $15 million and then $100,000 a month for 20 years," St. Clair explained, though after she declined to sign it, her stipend was significantly reduced.

She was instead given $40,000 per month to raise their child, according to the film. She alleged the money was later cut in half again. St. Clair subsequently sued Musk for full custody of their son in an ongoing legal battle.

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Ashley St. Clair, Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Ashley St. Clair is one of Elon Musk's four baby mamas.

After their falling out, St. Clair claimed she received messages from other women who said Musk also begged them to have children with them.

Musk has had 14 children with four women over the course of more than 20 years.

"There was a woman in Japan who just wanted, basically, sperm donation that he had obliged," St. Clair claimed. "It’s like a Gatling gun of sperm in his DMs."

'Don't Ask Questions'

Elon Musk
Source: MEGA

Ashley St. Clair found Elon Musk to be 'intelligent' before having his child.

St. Clair admitted that before she agreed to have his child, she found Musk "intelligent" and "down to earth."

"He was respectful, but he was definitely strange. We were in this hotel and I’m falling asleep with him while he’s listening to an audiobook or a podcast about Kublai Khan," she reflected. "I was just sitting there like, ‘Really? Is this really what he’s going to sleep to?’"

Musk told St. Clair he was a "good dad" and had an "amicable" relationship with his former partners and the mothers of his kids.

"It’s very difficult to see the architecture that’s Elon’s world when you’re dropped in," she explained. "You see just enough that you think you’re seeing the whole picture and you don’t ask any other questions."

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