Elon Musk's Ex Ashley St. Clair DMs Kimberly Guilfoyle After She Resigns Following Misconduct Allegations: 'Gimme the Burn Book'

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Elon Musk's ex Ashley St. Clair is looking to team up with Kimberly Guilfoyle after the former U.S. ambassador to Greece was asked to resign amid misconduct allegations. The influencer, 28, shared a screenshot of a private message she sent to Guilfoyle, 57, via Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, writing, "Kim, gimme the burn book."

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Received Icy Sendoff From Donald Trump

Source: @ashleystclair/Instagram Ashley St. Clair revealed that she reached out to Kimberly Guilfoyle via her Instagram DMs.

St. Clair's private message to Guilfoyle came one day after White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia announced the administration's decision to ask Guilfoyle to resign. After her departure, Guilfoyle, the ex-fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., received a chilly sendoff from the POTUS. "She wasn’t a member of my family. She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago," Donald Trump told reporters on October 13.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Faces Misconduct Allegations

Source: MEGA; @ashleystclair/Instagram The White House confirmed on October 13 that Kimberly Guilfoyle was being asked to resign from her position.

The decision came nearly one week after the Wall Street Journal published a report on October 7 in which Republican donor Eric Deters accused Kimberly of asking him to pay off a $100,000 American Express bill in exchange for access to senior Trump administration figures. Eric did not pay the bill, but claimed he paid her $300,000 over the years. Kimberly's lawyers disputed the allegations, telling OK! that the donor owed her money for speeches and consulting work. "When Ms. Guilfoyle was preparing to leave private life for public service, she did what any professional does and tried to close out her outstanding receivables. Asking a client to pay for work already done is not corruption. It is the opposite of corruption," her lawyers shared.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Knows Where the Bodies Are Buried'

Source: MEGA Kimberly Guilfoyle claimed her commitment to Donald Trump would 'never end' in a statement posted via X.

In addition to the pay-for-play donor scandal, she faces additional allegations of improper corporate lobbying, abusive treatment of embassy staff and excessive spending. Though Kimberly has said her commitment to the president, 80, would "never end," former Trump official Sarah Matthews suggested her departure could be complicated by her years working closely with the current administration. "She knows where the bodies are buried, and so they want to make sure that she doesn't go out singing and, you know, spilling all their secrets," Sarah, 31, said in an interview.

Ashley St. Clair Exposed Text Messages With Elon Musk

Source: MEGA Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair share a 2-year-old son named Romulus.