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Elon Musk's Ex Ashley St. Clair DMs Kimberly Guilfoyle After She Resigns Following Misconduct Allegations: 'Gimme the Burn Book'

Photo of Elon Musk, Kimberly Guilfoyle and Ashley St. Clair
Source: MEGA; @ashleystclair/Instagram

Elon Musk’s ex and ex-MAGA advocate Ashley St. Clair messaged Kimberly Guilfoyle amid her resignation.

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Oct. 14 2026, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

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Elon Musk's ex Ashley St. Clair is looking to team up with Kimberly Guilfoyle after the former U.S. ambassador to Greece was asked to resign amid misconduct allegations.

The influencer, 28, shared a screenshot of a private message she sent to Guilfoyle, 57, via Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, writing, "Kim, gimme the burn book."

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Received Icy Sendoff From Donald Trump

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Photo of Ashley St. Clair revealed that she reached out to Kimberly Guilfoyle via her Instagram DMs.
Source: @ashleystclair/Instagram

Ashley St. Clair revealed that she reached out to Kimberly Guilfoyle via her Instagram DMs.

St. Clair's private message to Guilfoyle came one day after White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia announced the administration's decision to ask Guilfoyle to resign.

After her departure, Guilfoyle, the ex-fiancée of Donald Trump Jr., received a chilly sendoff from the POTUS.

"She wasn’t a member of my family. She, I guess, dated my son a long time ago," Donald Trump told reporters on October 13.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle Faces Misconduct Allegations

Photo of The White House confirmed on October 13 that Kimberly Guilfoyle was being asked to resign from her position.
Source: MEGA; @ashleystclair/Instagram

The White House confirmed on October 13 that Kimberly Guilfoyle was being asked to resign from her position.

The decision came nearly one week after the Wall Street Journal published a report on October 7 in which Republican donor Eric Deters accused Kimberly of asking him to pay off a $100,000 American Express bill in exchange for access to senior Trump administration figures.

Eric did not pay the bill, but claimed he paid her $300,000 over the years. Kimberly's lawyers disputed the allegations, telling OK! that the donor owed her money for speeches and consulting work.

"When Ms. Guilfoyle was preparing to leave private life for public service, she did what any professional does and tried to close out her outstanding receivables. Asking a client to pay for work already done is not corruption. It is the opposite of corruption," her lawyers shared.

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Kimberly Guilfoyle 'Knows Where the Bodies Are Buried'

Photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle claimed her commitment to Donald Trump would 'never end' in a statement posted via X.
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle claimed her commitment to Donald Trump would 'never end' in a statement posted via X.

In addition to the pay-for-play donor scandal, she faces additional allegations of improper corporate lobbying, abusive treatment of embassy staff and excessive spending.

Though Kimberly has said her commitment to the president, 80, would "never end," former Trump official Sarah Matthews suggested her departure could be complicated by her years working closely with the current administration.

"She knows where the bodies are buried, and so they want to make sure that she doesn't go out singing and, you know, spilling all their secrets," Sarah, 31, said in an interview.

Ashley St. Clair Exposed Text Messages With Elon Musk

Photo of Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair share a 2 year old son named Romulus.
Source: MEGA

Elon Musk and Ashley St. Clair share a 2-year-old son named Romulus.

Ashley could benefit from Kimberly speaking out about her experience with the Trump administration, as the influencer recently exposed details about her once-close connection to the Tesla founder, 55.

The mom-of-two made headlines on October 7 after revealing text messages between her and Elon, in which he bragged about using "lasers from space" and unleashing an "anomaly in the matrix" ahead of the November 2024 presidential election.

The text messages, verified by NPR, appeared in the four-hour documentary Musk, premiering at the Venice Film Festival. The messages were sent on October 6, 2024, and showed Elon telling his former partner that he was "feeling more optimistic" about Donald winning the 2024 election."

In another conversation, Ashley wrote, “Babe we’re gonna win!"

Elon responded, "Yup. I knew that a few hours ago. My team has the best real-time data."

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