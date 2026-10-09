Elon Musk's Ex-Wife Claims He Kicked Daughter Vivian Off Family Health Insurance the Day After She Came Out as Trans: 'He Said He'd Always Love Her'

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Elon Musk's ex-wife alleged the Tesla founder cut their daughter from the family's health insurance. Justine Wilson, who was married to Musk from 2000 to 2008, dissected his relationship with their eldest child, Vivian, in the forthcoming Elon documentary. According to Justine, Elon's attitude toward Vivian shifted drastically when the 22-year-old came out as transgender.

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'I'll Always Love Her'

Source: @JUSTINEMUSK/INSTAGRAM Justine Wilson opened up about Elon Musk's relationship with their daughter.

The author alleged that at the time, Elon said: "I’ll always love her." But the next day, Vivian had reportedly been kicked off the family's health insurance. The estranged father and daughter have exchanged criticism of each other online in the years since their falling out. At one point, Elon posted on X, "The woke mind virus killed my son," which Vivian hit back at. "Elon was telling her, through telling the world, what that point of view actually was,” Justine explained of the exchange. “And Elon never tried to repair things. That’s not in his nature."

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Source: MEGA Vivian Wilson and Elon Musk have each slammed one another to the public.

“If a relationship ruptures, then it ruptures," she added. Justine noted that Elon treated their daughter's transition as though she had passed away. "We actually went through the actual death of an actual child," she shared, referring to their eldest son, Nevada, who died of sudden infant death syndrome at 10 weeks old. "And what’s really happening here is this is a child growing up." "If you do your job right as a parent, you get displaced by their life, which is no longer your life," the mother explained. "There’s a lot of emotion involved with that."

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Source: MEGA Elon Musk allegedly asked Vivian Wilson if she wanted to be a winner or a loser.

Justine and Elon share six children, including Nevada, but noted that he had a tendency to be especially hard on Vivian, even before their relationship grew distant. "She is extremely strong-willed," Justine said. "Elon and I had five kids and the one who was most openly defiant was Jenna [Vivian’s middle name]." When Vivian was just 6 years old, Justine recalled him lecturing her on being a "winner." "In this world there are winners and losers. Do you want to be a winner or do you want to be a loser?" she remembered him saying. Justin said that Elon was essentially threatening his daughter to obey. "The subtext there was, ‘If you do not follow me and do what I say, you will be a loser,’" Justine pointed out.

'A Hit Piece That Misses'

Source: MEGA Elon Musk slammed the upcoming documentary as a 'hit piece.'