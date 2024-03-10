Ironic? Vanessa Hudgens Discusses 'Long-Term Female Friendship' With Jodie Foster at 2024 Oscars After Falling Out With Ashley Tisdale

“The real Bonnie and Diana are just these awesome friends. They’ve known each other forever, they were lovers for a very short period in their life and then they became family. They are kind of like frick and frack, and I think that’s true with a lot of my friends. I feel like we’re sort of shadows of each other," Foster said, referring to Bonnie Stoll, whom she played in the flick, and Diana Nyad.

“It’s really beautiful and wonderful to see that everlasting long-term relationship with women," Hudgens replied. “That’s beautiful and another female friendship is a real gem, a true prize and the Oscar in itself.”