Ironic? Vanessa Hudgens Discusses 'Long-Term Female Friendship' With Jodie Foster at 2024 Oscars After Falling Out With Ashley Tisdale

By:

Mar. 10 2024, Published 7:32 p.m. ET

Impeccable timing! Vanessa Hudgens, who revealed her growing baby bump at the 2024 Oscars, spoke to Jodie Foster about the movie Nyad and how it focuses on female friendship — just a few days after Ashley Tisdale hinted she and Hudgens aren't as close as they once were.

ashley tisdale vanessa hudgens female friendship
Source: mega

Ashley Tisdale discussed where she stands with Vanessa Hudgens during 'Watch What Happens Live.'

“The real Bonnie and Diana are just these awesome friends. They’ve known each other forever, they were lovers for a very short period in their life and then they became family. They are kind of like frick and frack, and I think that’s true with a lot of my friends. I feel like we’re sort of shadows of each other," Foster said, referring to Bonnie Stoll, whom she played in the flick, and Diana Nyad.

“It’s really beautiful and wonderful to see that everlasting long-term relationship with women," Hudgens replied. “That’s beautiful and another female friendship is a real gem, a true prize and the Oscar in itself.”

ashley tisdale vanessa hudgens female friendship
Source: mega

Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens starred in 'High School Musical' together.

As OK! previously reported, Tisdale, 38, recently spoke about where she stands with Hudgens, 35.

ashley tisdale vanessa hudgens female friendship
Source: mega

Vanessa Hudgens used to date Austin Butler.

Vanessa Hudgens
"We got this a lot. Basically, people want to know what's going on with you and Vanessa. Do you guys hang out?" host Andy Cohen asked the Disney Channel alum during an episode of Watch What Happens Live in early March.

"I haven't seen her in a long time," the entrepreneur replied. "You know, like I think, obviously, she's working, I'm working. I have a daughter. So it's like, she has a full-time job."

Rumors swirled once Tisdale wasn't seen at Hudgens' wedding to Cole Tucker in December 2023. Meanwhile, some fans think the two went their separate ways ever since the "Say OK" songstress split from Austin Butler — who is friends with Tisdale — in 2019.

"Ashley Tisdale confirming she hasn’t seen Vanessa Hudgens in a long time is TEA that she’s team Austin," one person tweeted, while another questioned, "@Andy and @ashleytisdale What is the friendship status between Ashley and Vanessa? Is it true Ashley picked sides of Vanessa and Austin’s breakup?"

Tisdale previously gushed about Butler playing Elvis Presley in the 2022 biopic.

"Yes, I definitely knew he was destined for what he's doing now," the Frenshe founder shared.

"I think the Elvis voice, I think it was really hard for him, because he was struck in Australia doing Elvis for two years," she said of his changing accent. "And it's probably really hard to just go from that to talking normal. He went into a deep dive when he had the time off."

