OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Ashton Kutcher
OK LogoNEWS

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Spotted on Rare Date Night in L.A. After Keeping a Low Profile Due to Danny Masterson Backlash

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Oct. 11 2023, Published 3:35 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Night out on the town!

On Tuesday, October 10, Mila Kunis, 40, and Ashton Kutcher, 45, were spotted grabbing dinner with friends at French restaurant Gigi’s in L.A.

Article continues below advertisement
ashton mila
Source: MEGA

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis wrote character letters for convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

The duo kept it casual on their night out as the Your Place or Mine actor sported an orange sweatshirt, jeans and a Chicago Bears hat, while the Bad Moms alum wore a blue sweatshirt, black jeans and some necklaces.

This outing came after the duo received plenty of backlash for writing character letters for convicted rapist Danny Masterson. The famous couple has seemingly been keeping a low profile since.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, on September 9, the That ‘70s Show alums released an apology video after news broke that they had penned the letters.

The short clip began with Kutcher stating, "We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson."

ashton kutcher
Source: MEGA

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis share two kids.

Article continues below advertisement

"We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future," Kunis chimed in, before her husband explained, "A couple months ago, Danny's family reached out to us and they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years, so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing."

"The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling," Kunis continued.

"They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place," Kutcher insisted.

The video concluded with Kunis saying, "Our heart goes out to every single person who's ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape."

Article continues below advertisement
ashton mila
Source: MEGA

Ashton Kutcher, Danny Masterson and Mila Kunis worked together on 'That '70s Show.'

MORE ON:
Ashton Kutcher

Despite this footage, many were not convinced by the pair’s apology, including one of the victims.

Huffington Post reporter Yashar Ali shared a statement about the apology from rape victim in Masterson’s case, named Jane Doe #1, a.k.a. Jen B.

Article continues below advertisement
ashton kutcher
Source: MEGA

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis got married in 2015.

"This video was incredibly insulting and hurtful," Ali wrote, quoting Jen B. "My hope is that they learn radical accountability and the importance of self-education to learn when to keep their privilege in check — especially Ashton, who claims to work with victims of sex crimes. And as to Mila, I can only think of 'Times Up.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

The reporter also shared another post which accused the parents-of-two of "heavily lawyered language" and noted that "the letters weren't just character letters you'd write for a friend ... The letters, which contained a great deal of Scientological phrasing, were intended to undermine the victims who were drugged by Danny."

People obtained photos of the pair.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.