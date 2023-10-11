Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Spotted on Rare Date Night in L.A. After Keeping a Low Profile Due to Danny Masterson Backlash
On Tuesday, October 10, Mila Kunis, 40, and Ashton Kutcher, 45, were spotted grabbing dinner with friends at French restaurant Gigi’s in L.A.
The duo kept it casual on their night out as the Your Place or Mine actor sported an orange sweatshirt, jeans and a Chicago Bears hat, while the Bad Moms alum wore a blue sweatshirt, black jeans and some necklaces.
This outing came after the duo received plenty of backlash for writing character letters for convicted rapist Danny Masterson. The famous couple has seemingly been keeping a low profile since.
As OK! previously reported, on September 9, the That ‘70s Show alums released an apology video after news broke that they had penned the letters.
The short clip began with Kutcher stating, "We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson."
"We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future," Kunis chimed in, before her husband explained, "A couple months ago, Danny's family reached out to us and they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years, so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing."
"The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling," Kunis continued.
"They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place," Kutcher insisted.
The video concluded with Kunis saying, "Our heart goes out to every single person who's ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape."
Despite this footage, many were not convinced by the pair’s apology, including one of the victims.
Huffington Post reporter Yashar Ali shared a statement about the apology from rape victim in Masterson’s case, named Jane Doe #1, a.k.a. Jen B.
"This video was incredibly insulting and hurtful," Ali wrote, quoting Jen B. "My hope is that they learn radical accountability and the importance of self-education to learn when to keep their privilege in check — especially Ashton, who claims to work with victims of sex crimes. And as to Mila, I can only think of 'Times Up.'"
The reporter also shared another post which accused the parents-of-two of "heavily lawyered language" and noted that "the letters weren't just character letters you'd write for a friend ... The letters, which contained a great deal of Scientological phrasing, were intended to undermine the victims who were drugged by Danny."
