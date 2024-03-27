'I Got a Chance to See Some Things': Usher Recalls Living With Sean 'Diddy' Combs at 14 in Resurfaced Clip After Producer's Homes Were Raided
Usher may have given a hint to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ alleged shady behavior back in 2016.
In a resurfaced clip of the “Yeah” singer’s appearance on the The Howard Stern Show, he discussed living with the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper after a former CEO of Epic Records L.A. Reid suggested he move in with Sean in his New York City home at just 14 years old.
The video has regained popularity after Sean's homes were raided by the feds on Monday, March 25, amid a human trafficking investigation.
“In the ’90s, do you understand what that’s like?” he said of the lifestyle he was subject to see at such a young age.
Host Howard Stern then asked, “Puffy’s place was just filled with chicks and orgying nonstop, right?”
Usher, 45, replied: “Not really — but it was curious. I got a chance to see some things.”
“I went there to see the lifestyle — and I saw it,” the eight-time Grammy winner said. “But I don’t know if I could indulge and even understand what I was looking at.”
“It was pretty wild. It was crazy,” Usher admitted. “There were very curious things taking place and I didn’t necessarily understand it.”
Howard then queried if Usher would ever let his kids go to “Puffy Flavor Camp,” to which the musician quickly responded, “H--- no.”
Usher shares two kids with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster, and two others with his wife, Jenn Goicoechea.
The 2016 video’s resurgence comes after Sean's homes in Holmby Hills, Calif., New York and Miami, Fla., were both taken over by Homeland Security agents.
At the time of the raid two of Sean's sons Justin, 30, and Christian, 25, were handcuffed and questioned by federal officers, however, they left the mansion later that day.
Meanwhile, Sean, 54, was attempting to board a flight at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport but was stopped by authorities before taking off on his private jet.
As OK! previously reported, on Tuesday, March 26, Sean's lawyer Aaron Dyer called the search of the properties as a "gross overuse of military-level force."
"There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated," he began.
"Mr. Combs was never detained but spoke to and cooperated with authorities," he added. "Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way."
"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits," Dyer declared.
"There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations," he continued. "Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."