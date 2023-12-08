Ashton Kutcher Returns to Instagram After Defending Pal Danny Masterson in Character Letter Scandal
Ashton Kutcher is back on Instagram three months after he and Mila Kunis shared an apology video for writing character letters in support of pal Danny Masterson.
The Your Place or Mine actor shared a photo of a menorah with two candles lit in honor of the first night of Hanukkah.
“We see miracles happen when we make miracles happen for others. #happyhanukkah,” he captioned the upload.
This celebratory post is the first Kutcher has made since sharing a video where he and Kunis expressed their remorse over issuing letters for Masterson, who was convicted of raping two women and was sentenced to 30 years to life behind bars.
After being slammed by fans for their actions, Kutcher and Kunis shared their apology, which one Masterson victim later called “insulting.”
"We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher began.
"We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future," Kunis added.
The actor then tried to explain the situation, saying, "A couple months ago, Danny's family reached out to us and they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years, so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing."
"The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling," the Bad Moms actress continued, to which Kutcher stated, "They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place."
"Our heart goes out to every single person who's ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape," Kunis said, concluding the clip.
Shortly after the apology was posted, Huffington Post reporter Yashar Ali shared a statement from a rape victim in the Masterson case who went by Jane Doe #1, a.k.a. Jen B.
"This video was incredibly insulting and hurtful," Ali wrote, quoting the victim. "My hope is that they learn radical accountability and the importance of self-education to learn when to keep their privilege in check — especially Ashton, who claims to work with victims of s-- crimes. And as to Mila, I can only think of 'Times Up.'"
Additionally, the response accused the pair of using "heavily lawyered language" and noted "the letters weren't just character letters you'd write for a friend ... The letters, which contained a great deal of Scientological [sic] phrasing, were intended to undermine the victims who were drugged by Danny."