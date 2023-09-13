OK Magazine
'I Chose Love': Ashton Kutcher Dragged for Defending Danny Masterson in Shocking Texts to Fans

sharon osbourne ashton kutcher rudest celebrity ever met
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 13 2023, Published 10:13 a.m. ET

Defending his actions?

On Tuesday, September 12, Ashton Kutcher shared a message addressing the backlash he and wife Mila Kunis have received after writing character letters on behalf of Danny Masterson — who was recently convicted of raping two women.

ashton mila
Source: MEGA

Danny Masterson, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis worked together on 'That ‘70's Show.'

The text message was sent to everyone on the actor's mailing list, which he set up in 2019 to share updates with fans. While the Your Place or Mine star has not used the service since July, he broke his silence to defend the writing of the controversial letter.

"A friend said something me today: We have one heart we can fill in with hatred or love. I chose love," he penned.

After receiving these messages, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their reactions.

"Who's gonna tell him that someone who chooses to fill their heart with love isn't gonna side with a literal rapist? That is the opposite of picking love. That's siding with violence and hatred," one person wrote, while a second said, "I choose love too, I choose love and respect I feel for the victims, so f--- Ashton and all the likes of him."

ashton mila
Source: MEGA

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis tied the knot in 2015.

"What about choosing compassion or decency? Were they not an option?" a third user asked, to which someone replied, "Clearly not. it feels like he's lecturing us for something HE did."

"Another flippant statement from the guy who supports a serial rapist," a fifth person noted, as a sixth shared, "I'm actually appalled."

MORE ON:
Ashton Kutcher
ashton mila
Source: @aplusk/instagram

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis uploaded an apology video for their letters.

As OK! previously reported, fans were not the only ones showing their distaste for the celebrity couple's support for Masterson. One of the criminal's victims posted an Instagram Story threatening to duo with "secrets" from the That ‘70s Show set.

"Dear Ashton, I know the secrets your 'role model' keeps for you. Ones that would end you," former girlfriend of Masterson Chrissie Bixler said. "Did you forget I was there? You were on speaker phone that night you called Danny on February 21, 2001. I heard everything. I heard the plan. In my opinion, you're just as sick as your 'mentor.'"

She then addressed Kunis, penning, "Dear Mila, I pray you begin to process what you experienced as a child on that set. Your old interviews are very telling (I encourage everyone to watch them and decide for yourself what you hear and see. Do so before they get scrubbed from the internet) I also know what happened in Toronto and after," Bixler threatened.

"Question, if that's what you view as a normal relationship with a 'big brother figure' then I feel sad for you, and I hope you consider getting into therapy. You all must forgot I was there the whole time those first 5 years of That ‘70s Show. I remember everything," she concluded.

