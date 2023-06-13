Mila Kunis Goes to Lunch in L.A. After 'That '70s Show' Costar Danny Masterson's Rape Conviction

Two months after the original mistrial, Kutcher, 45, was asked about the scandal, which he was hesitant to discuss, noting to Esquire, "Someday, his kid is going to read about this." However, he clarified, "I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way."

At the time, the Hollywood hunk said he was hoping 47-year-old Masterson — someone he once saw as a mentor — was innocent of the accusations.

"Ultimately, I can’t know. I’m not the judge. I’m not the jury. I’m not the DA. I’m not the victim. And I’m not the accused," he said. "And so, in that case, I don’t have a space to comment. I just don’t know."