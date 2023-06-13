Mila Kunis Goes to Lunch in L.A. After 'That '70s Show' Costar Danny Masterson's Rape Conviction
Mila Kunis is keeping calm and carrying on.
On Monday, June 12, the actress, 39, was seen having lunch at Beverly Glen Deli in Los Angeles, where she was dressed cute and casual in a beige sweater, wide-legged ankle-length jeans and white sneakers.
The daytime outing comes less than two weeks after her and husband Ashton Kutcher's That '70s Show costar Danny Masterson was convicted of raping two women in the early 2000s. He's set to be sentenced in August, though the pair haven't commented on the verdict.
The decision was made after the first jury couldn't come to an unanimous decision in November.
Two months after the original mistrial, Kutcher, 45, was asked about the scandal, which he was hesitant to discuss, noting to Esquire, "Someday, his kid is going to read about this." However, he clarified, "I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way."
At the time, the Hollywood hunk said he was hoping 47-year-old Masterson — someone he once saw as a mentor — was innocent of the accusations.
"Ultimately, I can’t know. I’m not the judge. I’m not the jury. I’m not the DA. I’m not the victim. And I’m not the accused," he said. "And so, in that case, I don’t have a space to comment. I just don’t know."
- Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Look So In Love As They Pose At 2023 Breakthrough Prize Event: Photos
- Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Spotted On Casual Stroll In California Following Backlash For Not Giving Their Kids Any Inheritance
- Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Bashed For Not Leaving Their Children An Inheritance: 'The Only Rich Kids Missing Out On Nepo Money'
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The couple haven't let Masteron's issues effect their love for the comedy that brought them all together — in fact, Kutcher and Kunis reprised their roles for the recently released spinoff series That '90s Show.
"To be married, but to be at the place where we met — and it looks the same — was trippy," the mom-of-two admitted in an interview of filming together again. "We walked on set and I was like, 'Oh … this is weird.' It was really weird."
In another interview, showrunner Gregg Mettler gushed of the spouses, "They were just very excited to return to a place that was so special for them."
The series was renewed for a second season, though it's unclear if the duo will return.
Daily Mail published photos of Kunis' Los Angeles outing.