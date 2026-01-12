Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Make Rare Public Appearance at 2026 Golden Globes Amid Backlash Over Actor's Ties to Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Article continues below advertisement

Though Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis faced fallout from fans in 2025, the two made a rare red carpet appearance to attend the 2026 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 11. The outing came as a surprise, as the private couple had been keeping a low profile amid headlines centering on the dad-of-two's past friendship with the incarcerated Sean "Diddy" Combs. Kutcher wore black on black for the evening, while Kunis wowed in a strapless white frock that featured a black floral design.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Attend 2026 Golden Globes

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis walk the #GoldenGlobes carpet pic.twitter.com/pRpqCmO4RA — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 12, 2026 Source: @thr/x

As OK! reported, Combs was sentenced to around for years in prison in 2025 on two counts related to prostitution, but before his sentencing, countless lewd details came out about the sexual parties he's been throwing for decades. As more shocking claims were unveiled in court, past comments Kutcher made resurfaced, with some wondering if he attended the rapper's X-rated shindigs.

The Actor Was Once Friends With Disgraced Star Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Source: mega Kutcher once admitted he couldn't 'tell' anyone about what went down at Sean 'Diddy' Combs' parties.

In 2019, Kutcher was asked by Hot Ones host Sean Evans about Diddy's famous parties, to which he replied, "I've got a lot I can't tell. "It started over Punk'd cause he's like, 'Yo, you can't punk me.' I was like, 'I don't know what to tell you, everybody's on the table.' So, that started our conversation," the Dude, Where's My Car? actor recalled.

Source: mega The men became friends thanks to Kutcher's show 'Punk'd.'

Kutcher also revealed how their bond helped him with his role in Guess Who. "Our friendship has made me realize that people are becoming comfortable with something that's still very uncomfortable," the No Strings Attached star said in 2006. "When I was hanging out with Sean, people couldn't comprehend why this Iowa farm lad was associating with this hip-hop tycoon from New York. But it wasn't because he was a hip hop mogul and I was a farm boy; it was because he was Black and I was white. It was as simple as that. If he was a white hip hop artist from New York, nobody would have batted an eye."

The Duo Supported Danny Masterson in His Rape Trial

Source: @aplusk/instagram A source said Kutcher 'regrets his friendship with Diddy considering what has happened.'

Kutcher has been silent over Combs' scandal, but an insider told a news outlet of the situation, "Ashton absolutely regrets his friendship with Diddy considering what has happened." Kutcher and his spouse also faced major backlash when they wrote a raving character letter to the judge before Danny Masterson was sentenced for two counts of rape. The parents-of-two wound up issuing an apology video over the situation as they were accused of not supporting victims. "We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher began," while his spouse chimed in, "We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future."

Source: mega The couple face backlash for writing a character letter for Danny Masterson in his rape case.