Ashton Kutcher Looks Tense While Hiking as Source Claims He's 'Seriously Concerned' About Being Dragged Into Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ Scandal: Photos
Ashton Kutcher is trying to keep calm and carry on amid former pal Sean "Diddy" Combs' shocking scandal.
On Tuesday, November 19, the actor was spotted going for a hike with a friend, but the dad-of-two didn't seem to be in the happiest of spirits, as he refrained from flashing a smile when the cameras were on him.
The That '70s Show alum, 46, wore a gray sweater, lights wash jeans, a baseball cap, sunglasses and sneakers for the stroll, and he also held onto a water canteen.
Kutcher was having a somewhat animated conversation with the other man as they walked around.
As OK! reported, the Hollywood hunk has found himself in negative headlines lately due to his past relationship with Combs, 55, who is in jail after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
Though it's unclear if the two men are still friends, old photos show they were clearly close years ago, as they reportedly hit it off while both working for MTV, as Diddy was on Making the Band and Kutcher hosted Punk'd.
Resurfaced interviews also hinted Kutcher attended some of the rapper's infamous parties, where countless men and women claimed they were drugged and sexually assaulted by the mogul.
One particularly eyebrow-raising interview with Kutcher came via his 2019 appearance on Hot Ones, as when he was asked about Combs' shindigs, he replied, "I’ve got a lot I can’t tell."
"Can't tell that one either. … I'm actually cycling through them," he said. "Diddy party stories, man, that was some weird memory lane thing."
As the music producer's scandal grows bigger by the day, an insider told a news outlet that Kutcher has become "seriously concerned about getting dragged into his ugly mess."
As of now, no other celebrities have been named in the countless lawsuits against Combs — however, some people have claimed they've seen footage of stars participating in sexual acts at one of the Bad Boy Records founder's events.
In October, lawyer Tony Buzbee — who will be representing 120 individuals suing the disgraced dad-of-seven — stated that anyone who was involved with Combs' actions could be in hot water even if they didn't commit a crime themselves.
"To be clear about something: if you were attending one of these ‘parties,’ if you will, and you attended before or you knew what was going to happen, that is you know that a particular drug was being used in drinks and was causing people to be coerced and taken advantage of and you were there in the room, or you participated, or you watched it happen and didn’t say anything, or you helped cover it up, in my view, you have a problem," Buzbee declared.
The "I'll Be Missing You" vocalist pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and has a trial scheduled for May 2025.