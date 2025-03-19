Ashton Kutcher Strips Down to Film First Project Since Being Linked to Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal

This new project will be Kusher's first role since his 2023 romcom Your Place or Mine? with Reese Witherspoon.

After facing some severe backlash for supporting his That '70s Show costar Danny Masterson, who was convicted of two counts of rape in 2024, Kutcher has fallen under even more scrutiny after past remarks he made about attending parties thrown by Sean "Diddy" Combs resurfaced online.

"I've got a lot I can't tell," Kutcher told Hot Ones host Sean Evans in 2019 when asked about the parties hosted by Combs.

"It started over Punk'd cause he's like, 'Yo, you can't punk me.' I was like, 'I don't know what to tell you, everybody's on the table.' So, that started our conversation," he said on the YouTube series.

The disgraced rapper was indicted and arrested for s-- trafficking and racketeering, among other various charges.