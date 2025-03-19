Ashton Kutcher Strips Down to Film First Project Since Being Linked to Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal
Ashton Kutcher is back in the spotlight, as he was seen filming the controversial new drama The Beauty after taking a two-year hiatus from acting.
The Ranch actor was spotted wearing a swimsuit, which left little to the imagination, as he portrayed a tech billionaire in the new Ryan Murphy production.
Snapshots from the set show Kusher jumping into a jacuzzi on a yacht while one of his female costars, who wore a pink caged gown and sunglasses, watched him from the ship's balcony.
The series will also star longtime Murphy collaborator Evan Peters, as well as Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope.
This new project will be Kusher's first role since his 2023 romcom Your Place or Mine? with Reese Witherspoon.
After facing some severe backlash for supporting his That '70s Show costar Danny Masterson, who was convicted of two counts of rape in 2024, Kutcher has fallen under even more scrutiny after past remarks he made about attending parties thrown by Sean "Diddy" Combs resurfaced online.
"I've got a lot I can't tell," Kutcher told Hot Ones host Sean Evans in 2019 when asked about the parties hosted by Combs.
"It started over Punk'd cause he's like, 'Yo, you can't punk me.' I was like, 'I don't know what to tell you, everybody's on the table.' So, that started our conversation," he said on the YouTube series.
The disgraced rapper was indicted and arrested for s-- trafficking and racketeering, among other various charges.
In a 2018 appearance on The Late Show With James Corden, Combs and Kutcher spoke about their first phone call prior to their initial meeting.
"I gave him a call one day and I said, 'I heard that you're gonna Punk me and I just don't think that's a good idea,” said the "I'll Be Missing You" singer.
Kutcher replied, "I think it was some version of 'If you do that, that will not end well for you. But I think we should work out a deal.'"
Kutcher has been relatively silent ever since Combs' controversies started coming to light.
"Ashton absolutely regrets his friendship with Diddy considering what has happened," a source told Daily Mail after Combs' arrest.
The insider added, "He feels lied to, betrayed, taken for granted and manipulated. He feels the same way about Danny Masterson. He now trusts no one except for his wife, Mila [Kunis]. He is going to keep his circle to his family."