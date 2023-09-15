Ashton Kutcher Resigns From His Anti-Child Sexual Abuse Organization After Supporting Danny Masterson, Admits He Made an 'Error in Judgment'

"Victims of sexual abuse have been historically silenced and the character statement I submitted is yet another painful instance of questioning victims who are brave enough to share their experiences," the dad-of-two stated in his official resignation letter, which was obtained by multiple news outlets.

"After my wife and I spent several days of listening, personal reflection, learning, and conversations with survivors and the employees and leadership at Thorn, I have determined the responsible thing for me to do is resign as Chairman of the Board, effectively immediately," he continued. "I cannot allow my error in judgment to distract from our efforts and the children we serve."