Ashton Kutcher Admits 'Toxic Masculinity' Impacts How 'Differently' He Parents His Son and Daughter

“I don’t know if it equates to being a girl dad or it equates to her being my first, but when I had my daughter... I had never been so in love in my entire life,” the celeb, who married wife Mila Kunis in 2015, began. “Mila and I talked about it a lot. Like, I’ve never loved anyone this much. Ever.”

The That ‘70s Show alum then confessed how he does not always treat each of his kids equally.