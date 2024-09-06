or
Ashton Kutcher Admits 'Toxic Masculinity' Impacts How 'Differently' He Parents His Son and Daughter

Photo of Ashton Kutcher.
Source: MEGA

Ashton Kutcher confessed he is harder on his son than with his daughter.

By:

Sept. 6 2024, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Ashton Kutcher has a soft spot for his daughter!

On the Thursday, September 5, episode of the “Throwbacks” podcast, the Your Place or Mine star, 46, admitted he is less hard on his daughter, Wyatt, 9, compared to his son, Dimitri, 7.

Source: MEGA

Ashton Kutcher thinks 'toxic masculinity' is why he does not feel as badly when his son cries.

“I don’t know if it equates to being a girl dad or it equates to her being my first, but when I had my daughter... I had never been so in love in my entire life,” the celeb, who married wife Mila Kunis in 2015, began. “Mila and I talked about it a lot. Like, I’ve never loved anyone this much. Ever.”

The That ‘70s Show alum then confessed how he does not always treat each of his kids equally.

“I’ll tell you, I parent them differently. My son, I’m always like, ‘Yeah, let’s go for it.’ Like, yesterday we were popping wheelies on a bicycle in the driveway, right? Or it’s like, ‘See if you can jump down four stairs,’” he explained.

“My daughter, I just want to protect her,” Kutcher spilled. “When my son cries, I’m like, ‘All right, what did we learn? Let’s go, let’s move on.’ But when my daughter cries, my heart is out of my body, and I can’t put it back in.”

Source: MEGA

Ashton Kutcher noted that his wife Mila Kunis is a 'gushball' with their son but is harder on their daughter.

The film producer attributed how he parents his kids to “toxic masculinity” and noted Kunis, 41, seems to have a soft spot for their son.

“I also notice the same thing with my wife. Like, she’s very strict on our daughter and, like, a gushball with our son,” he stated.

Source: MEGA

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis share son, Dimitri, 7, and daughter Wyatt, 9.

“I think we balance each other in that way,” Kutcher said, adding it’s “just a slight tone difference.”

As OK! previously reported, Kutcher and Kunis largely keep their offspring out of the spotlight, however, on May 24, the family-of-four was spotted out at a Fever’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks at Crypto.com Arena in L.A.

Source: @jordan_mendoza5/X

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis recently took their kids out to a WNBA game.

In a viral video from the event, Wyatt was seen shedding tears of happiness after meeting famous WNBA rookie Caitlin Clark. The clip showed the Friends With Benefits smiling at her eldest as she helped wipe her face.

Kunis stepped out in a casual look for the game as she wore a sweatshirt, jeans and sneakers. Meanwhile, Kutcher dressed up in a tan blazer, brown pants and a button-down shirt.

Source: OK!

Wyatt couldn’t help but show off her huge grin when she posed alongside the former University of Iowa star.

