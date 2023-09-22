'Nightmare' for Ashton Kutcher: Actor Being 'Dragged' Into Danny Masterson’s Mess After Publicly Supporting His Pal

"We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future," Kunis joined in to add, while Kutcher noted, "a couple months ago, Danny's family reached out to us and they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years, so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing."

"The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling," the Friends With Benefits actress insisted, as Kutcher claimed "they were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place."

"Our heart goes out to every single person who's ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape," Kunis concluded before ending the video.