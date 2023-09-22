'Nightmare' for Ashton Kutcher: Actor Being 'Dragged' Into Danny Masterson’s Mess After Publicly Supporting His Pal
While he wasn't convicted of any crimes, Ashton Kutcher is still feeling the consequences of his imprisoned friend Danny Masterson's actions.
Kutcher and his wife, Mila Kunis, are facing backlash after it was revealed they had written character letters for their That '70s Show costar, offering support to Masterson before he was found guilty of raping two women and sentenced to 30 years to life behind bars.
"This is a nightmare for Ashton — he’s being dragged into Danny’s mess," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the Two and a Half Men actor. "Even though he hasn’t been convicted of any crime, he’s in danger of being canceled."
Criticism toward Kutcher was so intense, it even made the 45-year-old and his wife resign from their roles within Thorn, the anti-child sexual abuse organization the No Strings Attached star founded in 2009.
"Victims of sexual abuse have been historically silenced and the character statement I submitted is yet another painful instance of questioning victims who are brave enough to share their experiences," Kutcher's official resignation letter read, as OK! previously reported.
He continued: "After my wife and I spent several days of listening, personal reflection, learning, and conversations with survivors and the employees and leadership at Thorn, I have determined the responsible thing for me to do is resign as Chairman of the Board, effectively immediately. I cannot allow my error in judgment to distract from our efforts and the children we serve."
Kutcher and Kunis additionally made a joint video apology to those offended by their supportive character letters for Masterson, though the sorry-filled post was labeled "insulting" and seemed to only dig the couple into a deeper hole of hate.
"We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson," Kutcher said to the camera while sitting outside next to his wife in a clip uploaded on Saturday, September 9, just days after a judge declared Masterson's at least three-decade prison sentence.
"We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future," Kunis joined in to add, while Kutcher noted, "a couple months ago, Danny's family reached out to us and they asked us to write character letters to represent the person that we knew for 25 years, so that the judge could take that into full consideration relative to the sentencing."
"The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury's ruling," the Friends With Benefits actress insisted, as Kutcher claimed "they were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place."
"Our heart goes out to every single person who's ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape," Kunis concluded before ending the video.
In Touch spoke to a source about Masterson's conviction becoming a "nightmare" for Kutcher.