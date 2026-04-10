'They Yearn for Attention': Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Infuriate Royal Family If They Use Their Titles During Australia Tour

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to embark on a four-day trip to Australia — something that likely isn't sitting well with the royal family. The last time the Sussexes went Down Under in 2018, they caused a flurry of headlines due to rumors the former actress mistreated her staff. Though the couple is no longer part of the monarchy, there's a good chance they could still stir up drama for the royals since they may use their titles.

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The Sussexes 'Yearn for Attention'

Source: mega A royal author believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to Australia for 'attention.'

"I’m sure [Buckingham Palace] would prefer that Harry and Meghan weren’t going, but there’s not a lot they can do about it. They have no control," royal author Robert Jobson spilled to an outlet. "There will undoubtedly be a sense of confusion about what Harry and Meghan are there for … this trip may stick in the gullet of the palace." Jobson believes the Sussexes "yearn for the catnip of attention."

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The Trip Could 'Invite Criticism'

Source: mega The Sussexes' trip could cause drama for the royal family since they sometimes still use their titles.

Author Robert Hardman agreed, noting the parents-of-two often blur the lines when it comes to their titles after stepping down from their monarchy roles in 2020. "It does get confusing," he acknowledged. "If they are traveling as celebrities — which is what they are — that’s fine, but if there is any royal or official apparatus then that’s going to invite criticism."

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What Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Do in Australia?

Source: mega Meghan Markle is bringing her As Ever brand to Australia.

While on the trip to Melbourne and Sydney, the duo is set to engage with mental health charities and meet kids. They also have individual itineraries, as while Harry will be working with the Australian extension of his Invictus Games, the Suits alum is launching her As Ever brand there. Meghan recently filed a trademark in the country for her lifestyle company. PR Specialist Kayley Cornelius told Page Six that the trademark "feels like a very deliberate move, but it also points to a bigger picture when it comes to how the brand is currently performing in the US."

Source: netflix Netflix didn't renew 'With Love, Meghan,' for another season.