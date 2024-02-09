'It's Huge': Aubrey O'Day Insists Kanye West Is Well-Endowed But Claims She's Never Slept With Him
TMI?
Aubrey O'Day dropped countless bombshells about her personal life during her Thursday, January 8, appearance on the "No Jumper" podcast, but no one could have predicted the shocking comments she made about Kanye West.
While the singer, 39, was discussing bedroom behavior, she suddenly named-dropped the rapper, 46, for being well-endowed.
"Kanye’s d--- is [big] like that. Allegedly," O'Day stated, then clarifying she's never slept with West. Still, she said her statement is a "fact."
"He doesn’t talk about it because he doesn’t need to. He lives big d--- energy," the reality star said when asked why West has never bragged about his body publicly. "Have you not paid attention? He walks big d--- energy."
"That thing dangles past the knee soft. It’s huge," she emphasized. "I didn’t have s-- with him, but it’s huge. It's huge."
Elsewhere in her interview, O'Day discussed her issues with former boss Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was accused of rape by more than one woman. Though he denied the accusations, including those made by his ex Cassie Ventura, the "Damaged" crooner is standing by Ventura's side.
"There are so many witnesses," she insisted. "There are so many victims."
While O'Day never had a romantic relationship with the Grammy winner, 54, she revealed he did make sexual comments toward her.
"I have a girlfriend that I'm right now taking inventory of my experience," she shared. "I'm being forced to in so many ways. And I'm making sure that I not only have the receipts, but I have the understanding mentally of where I was at, which takes asking the people that were around me at the time, what were my responses to things."
"And I'm finding out so many times ... even very early on where Diddy was making comments like, ‘Oh, now like you're [CENSORED]. You look right, I can [CENSORED] you now.’ And things like that, I don't even remember," the MTV alum added.
"And I asked my girlfriend when she recalled that… She said she remembers when he said that to me. I said, ‘What did I do?’ And she said, ‘You kind of looked at me and said, He finally thinks I'm pretty.’ That was what I thought in that moment," she continued. "Now, I don't recall that, but she recalled it very clearly. And I think that it's just so telling for what a woman goes through in a systemic problem."
The Danity Kane band member also alleged that Combs didn't properly pay her or the other singers in her girl group.
"People physically walked into a record store and bought Danity Kane's records, and they are the ones that gave us two Double Platinum albums, at that time $14.99, $17.99. I don't know what it was," O'Day recalled. "Let's call it 16 times 4 million, if that's what it is. That's like $60-plus million. I didn't see a penny of it. None of us did."