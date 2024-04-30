Aubrey O'Day Feels It's Her 'Responsibility' to Help Victims as She Speaks Out Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs Amid Producer's Trafficking Investigation
When it comes to finding justice and peace for victims of sexual assault, Aubrey O'Day isn't yet satisfied.
On Monday, April 29, the former Danity Kane member took to her Instagram Story to speak out amid an ongoing s-- trafficking investigation into her ex-mentor Sean "Diddy" Combs.
O'Day's social media upload came in response to someone applauding the 40-year-old's participation in a newly-released TMZ documentary titled, The Downfall of Diddy.
"I’m so happy for you, girl. It took you a minute but you finally won. Held your ground from day one too. Respect," the message about O'Day read, though the "Damaged" singer quickly clarified her fight is far from over.
"I don’t want to win," O'Day declared. "I feel it’s my responsibility as a public person to make things better for the last, lost, least and left behind before I go."
She continued: "I want to empower the new generation with as much information [as] possible in order to make sure no one has to be hurt in the dark anymore or feel that they don’t have the power to defend themselves."
O'Day had been vocal about her negative opinions on Combs for years, so she was pleased to see actions finally being taken against him toward the end of last year.
In November 2023, the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's ex-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura was the first of four women — and one man — to file a lawsuit against Combs, accusing him of raping and physically abusing her throughout their relationship of more than a decade.
At the time, O'Day' took to her Instagram profile to praise Ventura for finding the courage to speak out and share her traumatizing story.
"Been trynna tell y’all for years. Prayers up for this queen 🙌🏼 @cassie," the reality star expressed at the time, adding in a follow-up post: "One day ya'll are gonna put some respect on my name when I tell you things."
In the new documentary about Diddy, O'Day doubled down on the fact she'd been trying to draw attention to the Bad Boy Records producer's behaviors for years but no one would listen.
"I knew all of that was going on. I knew the whole time," she claimed before responding to a producer's question about "why" it took "so long for others to speak out" after O'Day remained a "lone voice" on the matter for quite some time.
"I was literally text messaging producers, employers, from top to bottom levels like, 'Y'all know what the f--- you saw,'" O'Day revealed. "People were scared. If you know enough, you likely would be reasonable in being scared."
As for what there was to be afraid of, O'Day warned, "Anything you possibly could [imagine]. A flat tire, being murdered … I don’t know. There’s a lot of things people fear."