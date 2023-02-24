Riley Keough Stuns In Plunging Black Dress On Red Carpet As Family Feud Over Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Estate Continues
Despite a family feud going down behind closed doors, Riley Keough looked effortlessly flawless on the red carpet.
Marking her first red carpet appearance since her mom Lisa Marie Presley's death last month, the actress stepped out in style for the Daisy Jones & The Six premiere in Los Angeles Thursday night, February 23, alongside her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen.
Keough kept her tresses down and behind her ears, making sure her black Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown featuring a deep V neckline, a corset-style lace-up back and a shimmering skirt was the star of the evening.
The famous offspring perfectly captured the theme of the night, "1970s glam," with a pair of black velvet opera gloves and shoulder-grazing broken green glass statement earrings completing her look.
Her husband complimented her ensemble in an all-black suit with a white button-up and silver rings.
Keough — who stars in the Amazon Video adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel of the same name — stepped out for the star-studded night as she continues to battle with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, over her mom's will.
OK! reported Priscilla contested a 2016 amendment made to Lisa Marie's will days after her tragic passing, as she claimed she had never been notified of the change that replaced her and former business manager Barry Siegel as trustees with Riley and Benjamin Keough.
Since Benjamin took his own life in 2020, Riley would be the sole trustee of her mom's estate if the court rejects Priscilla's request to strike down the amendment.
Though Priscilla is arguing that the change may be falsified, considering her own name is misspelled in the document and that Lisa Marie's signature "appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature," the late star's friends have declared there has been no mistake.
"Lisa's intent was very clear," a friend of Lisa Marie's noted of her wanting her children to inherit her trust. "Lisa really didn't feel that Priscilla was doing anything in her best interest."
According to the insider, Lisa Marie and her mom didn't have a relationship at the time the amendment was made.