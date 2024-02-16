'Outer Banks' Star Austin North Says 'Extreme Panic Attack' Was to Blame After He Was Arrested for Assaulting Hospital Staff
Austin North broke his silence after being arrested in Las Vegas.
The Outer Banks actor, 27, took to his Instagram Story on Thursday, February 15, to give an explanation as to why he was taken into custody for gross misdemeanor battery after allegedly attacking hospital staff days before.
"I am deeply upset by the events that took place in Las Vegas this past week," North penned about the incident. "My friend drove me to the hospital because I was having a heart attack. Several tests were taken, including blood, which came back negative for drugs and alcohol in my system."
The Netflix star, who plays Topper Thornton in the hit series, clarified he felt "the utmost respect for healthcare workers and hospital staff," but had "very little memory of the events that day at the hospital."
"I have battled anxiety on and off for years and this was the most extreme panic attack I've ever had," he claimed. "Going forward, I hope to shed light on this debilitating disorder and send hope to those who have also struggled."
According to the police report, on Tuesday, February 13, North was arrested after allegedly punching a nurse in the head and pushing two other healthcare workers at UMC Hospital in Nevada. Security officers were able to restrain the young star and strap him to a gurney after a staffer hit North with a metal tray in self-defense. North was then read his Miranda rights, arrested on the spot and later released on bail.
"The hospital cannot share details about specific patient interactions, in order to protect patient privacy. I can comment that violence against health care professionals, our community heroes who devote their careers to helping others, is always reprehensible," UMC public relations director, Scott Kerbs, said in response to the scary situation.
"UMC remains committed to maintaining the safest possible environment for our team members, patients and visitors," his statement concluded.
Per North's Instagram, he was in Sin City for the Super Bowl last week. "So grateful for the amazing Super Bowl experience courtesy of @cadillac ! Also shoutout to @toddgraves , @raisingcanes , @camfordham , @thealist.us , @housewithapool , @cashapp , @uber and @weareshadow for going above and beyond," the All Night actor captioned a video which showed him partying with Rob Gronkowski during the former New England Patriots star's party at Encore Beach Club.
