Bam Margera has been found again following his second escape from rehab in two weeks, and thanks to an intervention, he is now reportedly on his way to a new facility.

The embattled star, 42, was found Monday, June 27, at a hotel in Deerfield Beach, Fla., after he was last seen Saturday, June 25, in the early evening at the in Deerfield Beach, Fla., LifeSkills center.