Bam Margera Gets Face Tattoo Of Son Phoenix's Name In Arabic As He Fights For Custody Against Estranged Wife Nicole Boyd
Bam Margera has taken extreme measures to showcase the love he has for his 5-year-old son, Phoenix, honoring his little guy by dedicating some new ink to him.
On Thursday, March 16, the 43-year-old got a face tattoo of Phoenix's name in Arabic right above his eyebrow at Tribal Roots Tattoo Studio in in Escondido, Calif.
"@bam__margera getting tattooed here @tribalrootstattoo by @graywaketattoo thank you for coming in! 🙌🏾💪🏾," the ink shop shared via Instagram of the special moment.
Margera seems to be on a tattooing frenzy as of late, as he even got a matching design with a fan on the same day he received the one of his son's name.
"Last night was pretty f****** rad. 🤘," a random fan of the troubled star wrote alongside a photo of them showing off their identical stomach tattoos on Friday, March 17.
Margera's Phoenix-inspired face ink — and random tummy tat — comes just one month after his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd, filed for legal separation and full custody of their son on Wednesday, February 15.
Boyd's filing allowed for Margera to receive supervised visitation rights of his child, however, he must do so in L.A. county.
Margera's separated spouse added custody rights into the mix of wanting to end their marriage after Boyd claimed — via her lawyer, David Glass — that the former stunt performer behaved "inappropriately" and was noticeably intoxicated during a recent visit between the father and son, as OK! previously reported.
Following the disapproved interaction, Boyd felt she was forced to make "the hard choice" of bringing matters to court in an effort "to protect herself and their son," Glass revealed at the time the filing occurred.
After Boyd's attorney made such drastic accusations, Margera took to Instagram to share his upset feelings about the situation.
"I am very disappointed about what Nikki and her lawyer have said about me publicly as a father," the MTV alum expressed in the caption of a photo of the family-of-three on Wednesday, February 22.
"I love my son more than anything in this world. I have in fact been supporting my son. No one knows my side of the story which makes me sad. But hopefully one day they will.💔," Margera concluded.