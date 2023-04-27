Bam Margera Surrenders Himself to Police After Spending Days On the Run
Bam Margera turned himself in to Pennsylvania State police on Thursday, April 27, days after allegedly disappearing into the woods near Pocopson Township in an attempt to evade authorities.
The Jackass alum has since been "preliminarily arraigned" and his bail is set for $50,000. He is scheduled to appear for his next court hearing on Thursday, May 25, and is facing six charges including "harassment," "simple assault" and issuing "terroristic threats."
As OK! previously reported, the 43-year-old has been presumed to be on the run with his current girlfriend and her 8-year-old child since earlier this week. The MTV personality's older brother, Jess, elaborated on his sibling's mental state and recent substance abuse struggles in a series of tweets shared on Tuesday, April 24.
"Bam really is the sweetest guy when he isn’t messed up. But since his meth habit, hes unrecognizable & I really don’t know what he’s capable of," the CKY cofounder wrote at the time. "Seeing him screaming @ at a person that wasn’t there, hallucinating. It’s really scary & heartbreaking."
"I'm obviously very worried about bam but I'm extremely worried about that there is an 8yr child w them," the drummer said in a separate social media update. "I can't even imagine the environment in that car right now. I hope she's okay she is the sweetest kid, she doesn't deserve this unnecessary trauma."
He also noted that Margera did not have his own phone at the time of his dissapearance, and further implied that the police were not interested in tracking his girlfriend's cell phone to find him.
Despite having no phone of his own, prior to surrendering himself to cops, the Viva la Bam star also is said to have made an aggressive phone call to his family with his girlfriend's cell phone while seemingly intoxicated. Throughout the hateful call, he alleged told them that he hates them and accused them of stealing his money and selling his home.
Margera refused to reveal his location at the time and his family reportedly was not even certain if he was still in Pennsylvania.
