OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Bam Margera
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Bam Margera Surrenders Himself to Police After Spending Days On the Run

bam margera missing rehab second time
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 27 2023, Published 12:31 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Bam Margera turned himself in to Pennsylvania State police on Thursday, April 27, days after allegedly disappearing into the woods near Pocopson Township in an attempt to evade authorities.

The Jackass alum has since been "preliminarily arraigned" and his bail is set for $50,000. He is scheduled to appear for his next court hearing on Thursday, May 25, and is facing six charges including "harassment," "simple assault" and issuing "terroristic threats."

Article continues below advertisement
bam margeras hallucinating before disappearing girlfriend child
Source: mega

As OK! previously reported, the 43-year-old has been presumed to be on the run with his current girlfriend and her 8-year-old child since earlier this week. The MTV personality's older brother, Jess, elaborated on his sibling's mental state and recent substance abuse struggles in a series of tweets shared on Tuesday, April 24.

"Bam really is the sweetest guy when he isn’t messed up. But since his meth habit, hes unrecognizable & I really don’t know what he’s capable of," the CKY cofounder wrote at the time. "Seeing him screaming @ at a person that wasn’t there, hallucinating. It’s really scary & heartbreaking."

Article continues below advertisement
bam margeras hallucinating before disappearing girlfriend child
Source: mega

"I'm obviously very worried about bam but I'm extremely worried about that there is an 8yr child w them," the drummer said in a separate social media update. "I can't even imagine the environment in that car right now. I hope she's okay she is the sweetest kid, she doesn't deserve this unnecessary trauma."

He also noted that Margera did not have his own phone at the time of his dissapearance, and further implied that the police were not interested in tracking his girlfriend's cell phone to find him.

MORE ON:
Bam Margera
Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Despite having no phone of his own, prior to surrendering himself to cops, the Viva la Bam star also is said to have made an aggressive phone call to his family with his girlfriend's cell phone while seemingly intoxicated. Throughout the hateful call, he alleged told them that he hates them and accused them of stealing his money and selling his home.

Margera refused to reveal his location at the time and his family reportedly was not even certain if he was still in Pennsylvania.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Page Six reported Margera turned himself in to the police.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.