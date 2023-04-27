Bam Margera Surrenders Himself to Police After Spending Days On the Run

Bam Margera turned himself in to Pennsylvania State police on Thursday, April 27, days after allegedly disappearing into the woods near Pocopson Township in an attempt to evade authorities.

The Jackass alum has since been "preliminarily arraigned" and his bail is set for $50,000. He is scheduled to appear for his next court hearing on Thursday, May 25, and is facing six charges including "harassment," "simple assault" and issuing "terroristic threats."