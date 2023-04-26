Bam Margera's Brother Claims He Was 'Hallucinating' Before Disappearing with Girlfriend, Her 8-Year-Old Child: 'It's Really Scary & Heartbreaking'
Bam Margera's family is worried for his safety as police continue to search for the wanted former MTV star. The 43-year-old has been missing since Sunday, April 23, after allegedly running into the woods near Pocopson Township in Pennsylvania around 11 A.M.
Jess, the reality television personality's older brother, took to Twitter to share he believes Bam is now on the run with his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter, noting that Bam had been actively hallucinating some time prior to his disappearance.
"I mean I can talk to my lightbulbs. My car can back out of the garage and pick me up at the front door," Jess tweeted late on Tuesday night, April 25. "Police should be able to track a phone right? Apparently I’m the a***h***."
One follower voiced his support for both Bam and the CKY cofounder, replying that he is a "lifelong fan" and hopes that "everything turns out ok" before advising him to "stay positive" amid the difficult situation.
"I appreciate it man, I’m trying to stay positive," the 44-year-old commented back, elaborating that his brother is "the sweetest guy" when he's not "messed up," clarifying that a recent "meth habit" has made him volatile.
"He's unrecognizable & I really don’t know what he’s capable of," Jess continued. "Seeing him screaming @ at a person that wasn’t there, hallucinating. It’s really scary & heartbreaking."
"His gf has her phone, I'm obviously very worried about bam but I'm extremely worried about that there is an 8yr child w them," Jess added in a separate tweet.
"I can't even imagine the environment in that car right now," he said. "I hope she's okay she is the sweetest kid, she doesn't deserve this unnecessary trauma."
As OK! previously reported, Bam went missing after police were called in connection with an alleged physical confrontation with another person. The Jackass star fled to a wooded area nearby before he could be taken into custody.
Pennsylvania State Police later issued a warrant for his arrest, but have yet to find him.
