Bam Margera's Brother Claims He Was 'Hallucinating' Before Disappearing with Girlfriend, Her 8-Year-Old Child: 'It's Really Scary & Heartbreaking'

Bam Margera's family is worried for his safety as police continue to search for the wanted former MTV star. The 43-year-old has been missing since Sunday, April 23, after allegedly running into the woods near Pocopson Township in Pennsylvania around 11 A.M.

Jess, the reality television personality's older brother, took to Twitter to share he believes Bam is now on the run with his girlfriend and her 8-year-old daughter, noting that Bam had been actively hallucinating some time prior to his disappearance.