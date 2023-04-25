Failed Intervention: Bam Margera Refused Help From Friends After Public Intoxication Arrest

Bam Margera’s buddies are doing everything they can to try to get the troubled MTV star into a more stable environment, but it seems his new girlfriend is doing quite the opposite.

A few of the 43-year-old’s longtime friends gathered together to plan an intervention while Margera was in San Diego, Calif., shortly after he was arrested for public intoxication in Los Angeles, sources close to the stuntman revealed. The arrest was in connection to Margera storming into a restaurant and aggressively screaming at his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd,