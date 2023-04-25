Failed Intervention: Bam Margera Refused Help From Friends After Public Intoxication Arrest
Bam Margera’s buddies are doing everything they can to try to get the troubled MTV star into a more stable environment, but it seems his new girlfriend is doing quite the opposite.
A few of the 43-year-old’s longtime friends gathered together to plan an intervention while Margera was in San Diego, Calif., shortly after he was arrested for public intoxication in Los Angeles, sources close to the stuntman revealed. The arrest was in connection to Margera storming into a restaurant and aggressively screaming at his estranged wife, Nicole Boyd,
Margera’s pals expressed their love and worries for their friend, told him how much they cared about his wellbeing and offered their hand in helping him get back into rehab, sources explained to a news publication on Tuesday, April 25.
At first, Margera’s friends thought the intervention was on the right track and the father-of-one was being receptive of their concerns, however, outside factors reportedly started to alter his perspective.
The television personality’s girlfriend apparently didn’t want her boyfriend to leave for an in-patient rehab program even if it was the crucial help he needed, as she claimed this would leave her with nowhere to live, sources spilled.
On a positive note, Boyd willingly participated in the intervention and informed Margera via a phone call that she would happily allow her estranged husband back into her and their 5-year-old son Phoenix’s lives if he shows his commitment to getting sober.
Unfortunately, this upset Margera’s current girlfriend, causing her to kick out the former professional skateboarder’s friends and, in turn, ended the intervention altogether.
It seems the intervention may have been the last hope for the spiraling star, as a warrant is currently out for his arrest in the state of Pennsylvania after Margera fled into the woods before police could arrive following an alleged physical confrontation with his family on Sunday, April 23.
State troopers were called to the scene of a reported disturbance around 11 a.m. near Pocopson Township.
The search for Margera is ongoing at this time, as police asked the public to report any information on his possible whereabouts.
